WTC Final 2021: Brad Hogg Backs Rishabh Pant To Be A 'superstar' Over The Next Decade

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has said that young wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant could be a superstar over the next decade because of his stupendous form.

Rishabh Pant had played impactful knocks in the Sydney and Brisbane Tests as India successfully retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year. However, his knocks of 91, 58*, and 101 in the succeeding home Test series against England helped Kohli & Co. reach the summit clash of the inaugural edition of the WTC.

Brad Hogg backs Rishabh Pant to be a superstar in the next 10 years

“This is going to be a very interesting couple of months for Rishabh Pant over in English conditions with the Dukes ball moving. I am interested to see how his game plan changes. If it does, is he going to continue playing his attacking game, or is he going to be a bit more defensive? I really hope he goes after the bowling because if he does then it will be a good counteract to swing bowling. He is going to be a superstar over the next ten years,” said Brad Hogg while speaking on his official YouTube Channel.

Rishabh Pant's dream tour of Australia

Rishabh got the opportunity to don the gloves in the second Test match at the MCG after veteran stumper Wriddhiman Saha had failed with both bat and the gloves in the pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval that preceded the Boxing Day Test. However, he played impactful knocks in the final two Tests at the SCG (97) and Brisbane (89* where he also hit the winning boundary) and had a lion's share in helping India retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Team India had to chase a stiff total of 328 runs to register a famous win on the final day of the Brisbane Test match.

After losing Rohit Sharma early on Day 5, it seemed as if the visitors would settle for a draw. However, Shubman Gill had other ideas as he kept them in the hunt with a solid 91. Gill's batting partner Cheteshwar Pujara on the other hand made the Australian bowlers toil hard for his wicket even though they were resorting to bodyline bowling tactics.

The number three Test batsman stood tall by braving constant bouncer barrage and played an impactful knock of 56 runs from 211 deliveries and once he was dismissed, it seemed as if it would open the floodgates for the hosts. Nonetheless, Rishabh Pant had other ideas as he toyed around with the Aussies bowlers and brought India within touch distance of victory.

In the end, the young wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant hit the winning runs as all the members of the Indian team ran towards the ground to celebrate. Thus, Ajinkya Rahane & Co. ended up retaining the Border Gavaskar Trophy by winning the four-match series 2-1 and India registered back-to-back Test series triumphs Down Under.