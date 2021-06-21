WTC Final 2021: Mitchell Santner Comically Compared To Top International Footballer Online

While New Zealand may have left out Mitchell Santner from their lineup for their all-important World Test Championship Final (WTC Final 2021) clash against India, the left-arm spinner continues to remain in the news. The cricket star may not be very active on the image and video sharing platform Instagram, however, it is his social media bio that has left fans in splits. Furthermore, a number of netizens have even gone on to compare the Kiwi spinner to popular footballer Gareth Bale for the same.

Fans compare Mitchell Santenr to Gareth Bale because of his Instagram bio

Mitchell Santner has established himself as a mainstay in the New Zealand team across formats of the years. The talented bowler has emerged to be the first-choice spinner for the Kiwis in recent times. While the 29-year-old has often remained in the limelight for his superlative performances with the ball, it was his bio on Instagram that caught the attention of fans this time around.

The spinner has mentioned on Instagram that he is a 'Part-time New Zealand cricketer' and a full-time golfer. While many fans saw the funny side of it, many went on to compare his statement to that of Gareth Bale. Bale, who currently is plying his trade for the Tottenham Hotspur F.C., has been quite vocal about his passion for golf. Moreover, he also came under the scanner for his hobby during his time with Real Madrid. This is why several fans went on to suggest that Santer is indeed the Bale of cricket because of his love for golf.

India vs New Zealand live streaming details

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the WTC Final 2021 in India and fans can tune into the array of Star Sports channels to watch the live coverage of the Test match. The India vs New Zealand live streaming will be carried out by the Disney+ Hotstar platform and fans can tune in through their website or app. For the live score and updates of the game, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the two participating teams.

Mitchell Santner in IPL 2021

The bowling all-rounder is a part of the Chennai Super Kings in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. After the sudden postponement of the cash-rich league, the tournament is all set to resume from September 19 in the UAE. A total of 31 matches, including the playoffs and the final will be played in the gulf country. It remains to be seen if New Zealand players make themselves available for the second leg of the IPL 2021 or not.

