WTC Final 2021: Nasser Hussain Gives Virat Kohli New, Witty Moniker For Test Captaincy

India had a great start to the first session of Day 5 of India vs New Zealand WTC Final 2021 and the Indian team gained some much-needed momentum in the match. Captain Virat Kohli rotated the fast bowlers in an admirable manner which resulted in New Zealand losing its middle-order wickets in quick succession. Former England captain Nasser Hussain praised the captaincy of Virat Kohli which helped the Indian team bounce back into the game.

Nasser Hussain praises Virat Kohli's captaincy

While speaking on Star Sports, Nasser Hussain said that according to him, Virat Kohli had a good day with every bowling change that he made on Day 5 of the WTC Final 2021. He further said that for the left-hander Nicholls, they knew Ishant Sharma bowls well and bowls straight on. Nasser Hussain also addressed Virat Kohli’s move to keep Shami on even though he had bowled six or seven overs in that session. The former England captain felt that the play was pretty spot on from India throughout the session which included catching, captaincy, and bowling.

Nasser Hussain calls Virat Kohli with a witty moniker

Nasser Hussain continued by saying that sometimes, Virat Kohli does certain things due to which he calls him the “Tinker Man”. But he felt that on the morning of Day 5, Kohli did things with a lot of purpose and the changes he made were absolutely spot-on where he put Ishant Sharma against the left-handers. He further addressed the point put forward by VVS Laxman where there was no left-hander for R Ashwin.

That's Stumps on Day 5⃣ of the #WTC21 Final in Southampton! #TeamIndia move to 6⃣4⃣/2⃣ & lead New Zealand by 32 runs. @cheteshwar1 (12*) & captain @imVkohli (8*) will start the proceedings tomorrow.



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/CmrtWscFua pic.twitter.com/RYJ8f1ALOm — BCCI (@BCCI) June 22, 2021

He also praised the captaincy move by Virat Kohli where Mohammed Shami was pitted against BJ Watling due to which Shami got the wicket of Watling immediately. The New Zealand team were restricted by a score of 249 runs at the end of Day 5. The New Zealand team lost wickets from their middle order in quick succession due to the thoughtful rotation of fast bowlers done by Virat Kohli. At the end of Day 5, India were 64/2 where Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli will open the innings going into the reserve day.

India vs New Zealand live streaming details

As per WTC Final live telecast details, India vs New Zealand Test match was scheduled to take place from June 18-22 where the match started at 3:00 p.m. IST for each day. However, with Day 1 and Day 4 washed out due to rain, June 23 will act as a Reserve Day to allow the remaining overs to be completed. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of India vs New Zealand WTC Final live telecast and fans can tune into the array of Star Sports channels to watch the live coverage of the Test match. India vs New Zealand live streaming will be carried out by the Disney+ Hotstar platform and fans can tune in through their website or app.

Image Source: ECB/BCCI Twitter