WTC Final 2021 Tickets To Be Allocated Through Ballot Process; Here's How You Can Apply

Tickets to attend the highly-anticipated ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2021 will be allocated through the ballot process, the ICC said in a release on Friday. With the Coronavirus pandemic looming large, tickets to the World Test Championship which is being hosted at the Hampshire Bowl, Southampton from June 18-23 will be restricted in accordance with public health restrictions.

How can you buy WTC Final 2021 ticket?

According to the ICC, the start date for the ballot will be April 27, 2021, at 10 AM (GMT +1) and the closing date will be May 10, 2021, at 5 PM. Terms and conditions shall govern the subsequent sale of tickets to successful applicants and their presence inside the venue for the match. Here is all you need to know about the sale of WTC Final 2021 tickets.

Important Dates for the Ballot: Start Date: Tuesday 27 April 2021 at 10:00 AM (GMT+1); Closing Date: Monday 10 May 2021 at 5:00 PM (GMT+1); Notification Period: Closing Date - Thursday 13 May 2021; Payment Period: To be advised to successful applicants during the Notification Period.

Terms and Conditions: Applications for the Ballot shall be through https://www.icc-cricket.com/world-test-championship/tickets and protected links emailed directly to existing members of the Match Organisers' databases. No other method of entering the Ballot shall be permitted. Applicants must: a) be a minimum of 16 years of age as at the date of submission of their Ballot application; b) be resident within the United Kingdom as at the date of submission of their Ballot application, and c) have a payment card registered in their own name for the purchase of tickets.

For the selection, ballot applications will be drawn randomly, however, allocations may be subject to team-specific and other supporter loyalty categories and relevant national and local public health restrictions. The successful applicants will then be notified by the Match Organisers of their ticket allocation. If successful applicants do not purchase their allocated ticket(s) by the end of the Payment Period, their entitlement to such ticket(s) shall be forfeited.

