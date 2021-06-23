WTC Final 2021: Two Fans Removed From Stadium Over 'racist Comments' Against NZ Players

Two fans had to be removed from the Ageas Bowl Stadium on Tuesday after they allegedly hurled racist comments against New Zealand players during the WTC Final 2021. The incident occurred on Day 5 of the India vs New Zealand match after a fan watching the live coverage of the match shared the incident tagging the ICC to take notice of the rowdy behaviour.

"Hey folks, is there anyone at the ground taking note of crowd behaviour? There is a patron yelling abuse at the NZ team. There’s been some pretty inappropriate stuff throughout the day, including reports of racist abuse directed at LRPL Taylor," the fan named Dominic da Souza said on Twitter posting the clip and tagging ICC GM — Marketing and Communications Claire Furlong.

Two members of the crowd were yelling abuse throughout the first two sessions of today's play. I heard it frequently on the broadcast. I have no idea as to their identities or ethnicity and I don't think that is the important thing here. — Dominic da Souza (@teddypaton) June 22, 2021

This earned a response from Furlong who asked for further details of the alleged racist incident. "I’ll pass to security and see if they can root them out! Thanks again for bringing it to our attention and enjoy the rest of the game," Claire Furlong tweeted. Later she confirmed that the individuals had been identified and removed from the venue for their conduct. The identities of the players could not be confirmed.

ICC issues statement

After the India vs New Zealand match, the ICC issued a media statement saying that they will not tolerate any abusive behaviour towards the players. "We received reports of abuse directed at the New Zealand players. Our security team were able to identify the culprits and they were ejected from the ground. We will not tolerate any sort of abusive behaviour in cricket," the ICC said in a media statement.

Just to let you know, two individuals have been identified and removed from the venue for their conduct. Thanks for taking the time to contact @ajarrodkimber and I, we really don’t stand for that sort of behaviour in cricket. — Claire Furlong (@ClaireFurlong14) June 22, 2021

Fans including the original poster of the complaint lauded the swift action of the ICC. "That is really awesome and thank you for taking such swift action," Dominic da Souza said.

Thanks. Fantastic speed of action. — El Chopernos (@El_Chopernos) June 22, 2021

Wow- that’s some positive & pro active action…the abusers won’t dare to be so brazenly loud in future ! — Manoj Sharma  (@Sharma_Manoj) June 22, 2021

Meanwhile, after the washout of day 1 and day 4, rain once again played spoilsport in Southhampton during the WTC Final on Tuesday. Play resumed after the end of session 1 with Team India making a strong comeback and taking 3 wickets in the first session. Mohammed Shami dismissed experienced Ross Taylor on 11 and clean bowled BJ Watling who is playing the last Test match of his career for just one run. Apart from Shami, Ishant Sharma removed Henry Nicholls on 7.

(With Agency Inputs)