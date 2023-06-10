'There Was Not Enough Swing..': Md. Siraj Reacts To The Oval Pitch And India's Strategies

IND vs AUS: Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj is also known for his aggressive nature and he showed the same aggression to Aussie batsman Steve Smith on Day 2 of the IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023. While Australia was continuing from their overnight score of 327/3, Siraj came into the bowl the first over the second and got hit for two back-to-back fours by Smith.

Steve Smith also completed his 31st century in Tests courtesy of the two boundaries. However, while facing Mohammed Siraj in the same over, Smith backed out from playing the while Siraj was in his run-up and was about to bowl the ball. The right-arm pacer was furious at the former Aussie captain and threw the ball back to him.

'I was just enjoying it': Mohammed Siraj

Opening up on the incident in the press interaction Mohammed Siraj said, "It was nothing. I was just enjoying it. It's important to do because it's a long day."

Mohammed Siraj on the short ball strategy for Travis Head

Mohammed Siraj also reflected on the tactics of not bowling too many bouncers to the Aussie batsman Travis Head who scored 163 runs in the first innings and helped take an early lead in the match. Siraj also thought that the Indian pacers got lucky with the short ball on the Day of the IND vs AUS WTC Final and said that if the Indian bowlers would not have bowled well then the Aussie batters could have easily crossed 500 runs.

"There was sticky bounce and seam movement yesterday morning. Thereafter, there was not enough swing coming from the length of six meters and the batsmen were getting comfortable. Head batted exceptionally well. we could have bowled with a better line. We decided to just bowl the bouncer to Head and if it gets hit from there, so be it. We stuck to it and achieved success. We created pressure and didn't give away too many runs which also helped. We used bouncers yesterday also but the chances went in the gap. There were four-five chances from my bowling itself. If we didn't bowl well, Australia would have got past 500."

Mohammed Siraj has been one of the top new ball bowlers in Test in recent times. Siraj who is currently playing for the Indian team in the World Test Championship Final 2023, picked up four wickets in the first innings of the IND vs AUS WTC Final and also removed David Warner and Usman Khawaja early in the second innings.