WTC Final: Australia announce strong squad for clash against India; Star player returns

With the World Test Championship final set to take place in less two months from now, Cricket Australia has announced the squad for the ultimate clash against India. The WTC final will be played at the Oval in England from June 7.

The one-off match that will crown the new World Test Champion has made its first reverberation. While the cricket fraternity is busy with the ongoing action that is taking place in the Indian Premier League, Cricket Australia has directed the eyes toward the WTC final. The cricket authority of Australia has named the squad for the big final.

Australia announce strong squad for summit clash against India; trio returns

Pat Cummins will be leading the side with Steve Smith coming in as his deputy. David Warner, who incurred an injury during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and Josh Hazlewood, who also was ruled out from the India tour, are in the squad. Moreover, Mitchell Marsh also features in the 16-player force. Here's what the Australia squad looks like.

Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

Your 17-strong squad ready for a massive few months abroad 💪 pic.twitter.com/yjrSdG9kyn — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) April 19, 2023

With Australia's squad on display, the wait is on for the BCCI to announce the team that will take on the Aussies in the WTC final. The Indian team will come in due course. Once the Indian squad will be exhibited the battle of the India vs Australia odds will begin.