WTC Final: BCCI Confirms No Play Possible On First Session Of Day 1 Due To Rain

The top two sides of world cricket- India & New Zealand will be battling it out in the ICC WTC (World Test Championship) final at Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton on Friday. Both teams would be hoping to win the inaugural edition of the WTC and even though it is a one-off Test match, the biggest prize in red-ball cricket will only find a winner should rain gods do not play a spoilsport during the course of this match-up.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) does not have any good news to offer as of now i.e. at least for the first session of Day 1.

Rain plays spoilsport early on

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the BCCI confirmed that there will be no play in the first session on Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship final. In fact, the two captains did not walk out for the toss on Friday morning due to heavy rainfall and wet outfield.

Update: Unfortunately there will be no play in the first session on Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship final. #WTC21 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 18, 2021

The passionate cricket fans expressed disappointment after learning that they will have to wait for a whole session to catch live action of the blockbuster decider and here's what they had to say.

If the weather forecast is to be believed, at least the opening day of the first-ever WTC final could be affected by the rain. According to Sportstar, Friday is going to be a cloudy day in Southampton with a shower expected early in the morning. A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has also been put in place until 6 am Saturday morning.

According to the UK met department, rain is expected to ease slightly in Southampton overnight on Friday, and Saturday is expected to be mostly dry and sunny, at least in some areas. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has kept a reserve day keeping in mind England's unpredictable weather. However, if the opening day of the inaugural Test is affected it will likely deal a big blow to the organisers, broadcasters, and especially fans, who have been waiting eagerly for the one-off Test to commence.

The WTC final will begin at 3:30 pm IST on June 18 and is supposed to last for five days until June 22, assuming no play is affected in between due to rain. The top two Test sides will lock horns for one last time to decide the victor of the two-year-long tournament that has been going on since 2019.