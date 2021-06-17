WTC Final: BCCI Tweets Team India's Photo Before Mega-event, Asks Fans To Send Wishes

With one day to go for the first-ever World Test Championship (WTC) Final, Team India is all braced up to take on New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The BCCI on Thursday shared the official photo of the team. BCCI took to its Twitter handle and shared the official photo of Team India in the WTC official jersey and asked the fans to drop their best wishes ahead of the WTC Final. Notably, the BCCI on Tuesday shared the final 15 squads of Team India who will be a part of the historic event.

📸 📸 How's that for a Team Picture ahead of the #WTC21 Final! 👌 👌



Netizens send their best wishes to Kohli & Co.

As soon as the official team photo was dropped on Twitter, people on social media started to extend their best wishes. While some asked Team India skipper Virat Kohli to bring back the ICC Test Championship mace, some asked the Indian skipper to not leave Ravindra Jadeja out of the final playing XI of the WTC Final. Some also recalled the knockout of Team India from the 2019 ICC World Cup Semi-Final. Here are some reactions of the netizens ahead of the WTC Final:

Notably, in the last five face-offs between both teams in ICC tournaments, it is New Zealand who holds the edge with four wins out of five. India’s only victory was way back in the 2003 World Cup under Sourav Ganguly.

India vs New Zealand WTC Final dates

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final will be played from June 18-22 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. A Reserve Day (June 23) has been set to ensure five full days of play. The Reserve Day will only be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions of making up lost time each day. Notably, there will be no additional day’s play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario.

The 15-member squad of Team India for WTC Final

Meanwhile, Team India on Tuesday announced the final 15-man squad for the World Test Championship 2021 Final. The 15-man squad of Team India includes: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vhari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Siraj

