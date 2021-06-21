WTC Final: Brad Hogg Feels 'openers’ Forcefulness' Should Be Given Credit If India Wins

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has said that if Team India succeeds in winning the ongoing ICC WTC (World Test Championship) final against New Zealand, then it will be because of the contributions from their openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.

Both Rohit and Gill had laid a solid foundation for Team India after being put in to bat first as they added 62 runs for the opening stand from 20 overs on an extremely difficult surface that offered assistance to seam upfront. While Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 34, Shubman Gill followed him with 28 runs to his name.

Brad Hogg gives special mention to Team India openers Rohit & Gill

“I think both opening batsmen were absolutely sensational. They are more of a free-flowing type of players and had to adjust their game according to the tough conditions and play patiently. For me, they are the ones who put the New Zealand pacers on the backfoot. Being prepared to bat outside their crease and walk down the wicket takes a lot of courage on day one of a Test match where the ball is moving both ways prestigiously. If India wins this Test match, it will be because of the openers’ forcefulness,” said Brad Hogg while interacting on his official YouTube video.

WTC Final 2021

Coming back to India vs New Zealand WTC Final 2021 clash, Virat Kohli & Co. were bundled out for Kyle Jamieson was the pick of the New Zealand pacers, taking his fifth five-wicket haul including the prized one of India skipper Virat Kohli, who could not add to his overnight score of 44 and fell short of a well-deserved 26th Test half-century. India was bowled out in the 93rd over shortly after lunch. India lost four wickets in the morning session to take lunch at 211 for seven wickets.

Ajinkya Rahane (49 off 117) was playing well until he threw his wicket away with a half-hearted pull off Neil Wagner. The dangerous Rishabh Pant (4 off 22) did not last long, falling to a loose drive off Jamieson with Tom Latham taking a brilliant catch in the slips.

R Ashwin scored a valuable 22 off 27 in difficult conditions. Ravindra Jadeja was the last man to be dismissed on 15. India had resumed the day at 146 for three.

In reply, New Zealand is 101/2 after veteran pacer Ishant Sharma got rid of a well-set Devon Conway for 52. The Kiwis still trail by 116 runs as bad light resulted in an early stoppage of play yet again.