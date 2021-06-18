WTC Final Commentary Team Split 4-3 On Who Will Win India Vs New Zealand; Watch Their Vote

With rain gods showing no mercy at Southampton where India and New Zealand are raring to clash in the World Test Championship finale, the ICC commentary panel, awaiting action, has meanwhile predicted the winner of the marquee tournament. The star-studded panel comprising Sunil Gavaskar, Dinesh Karthik, Simon Doull amongst others picked their favourites to win the inaugural WTC final and take the Test mace home. With some logical reasoning and emotional connect, the commentators who are also veterans of the game, spoke candidly of the chances that Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson have of winning the ultimate clash in a video shared by ICC as the match continues to be delayed.

Citing more number of 'impact players' in Virat Kohli's squad, legendary opener Sunil Gavaskar backed India to win the clash whereas Simon Doull, a Kiwi himself, picked Williamson & Co. to come out on top in the final match. Isa Guha reasoned that India's squad includes 'phenomenal players' and Mike Atherton echoed similar views as the duo picked the Men in Blue to win the trophy.

West Indies legend Ian Bishop had a more balanced view of the game as he considered the presiding weather in Southampton and predicted a draw between India and New Zealand. In which case, both the teams will be declared as joint winners and will also share the prize money. However, there has been a reserve day set aside to account for the loss of play due to rains and other parameters.

Dinesh Karthik, an Indian cricketer himself, confidently asserted that Team India would win whereas Kumar Sangakkara believes that New Zealand have a slight edge.

"I just think that overall game-wise, India probably has a better balanced side but New Zealand with form have a slight edge. Obviously a terrific match between the two best Test sides. I am expecting it to be a very very good and close game," said the former Sri Lankan skipper.

Sunil Gavaskar: India

Simon Doull: New Zealand

Ian Bishop: Draw

Mike Atherton: India

Dinesh Karthik: India

Isa Guha: India

Kumar Sangakkara: New Zealand

Craig McMillan: New Zealand

Final score:

India: 4

New Zealand: 3

Draw: 1

India vs NZ WTC final first session ruled out

The top two sides of world cricket- India & New Zealand will be battling it out in the ICC WTC (World Test Championship) final at Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton on Friday. Both teams would be hoping to win the inaugural edition of the WTC and even though it is a one-off Test match, the biggest prize in red-ball cricket will only find a winner should rain gods do not play a spoilsport during the course of this match-up. Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) does not have any good news to offer as of now i.e. at least for the first session of Day 1.

As per the latest weather update from Southampton, heavy rains continue to lash out at the Ageas Bowl with no sign of stoppage. If the weather forecast is to be believed, at least the opening day of the first-ever WTC final could be affected by the rain. As per weather reports, Friday is going to be a cloudy day in Southampton with a shower expected early in the morning. A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has also been put in place until 6 am Saturday morning.

According to the UK met department, rain is expected to ease slightly in Southampton overnight on Friday, and Saturday is expected to be mostly dry and sunny, at least in some areas. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has kept a reserve day keeping in mind England's unpredictable weather. However, if the opening day of the inaugural Test is affected it will likely deal a big blow to the organisers, broadcasters, and especially fans, who have been waiting eagerly for the one-off Test to commence.