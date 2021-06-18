WTC Final: Fans Go Gaga After Simon Doull Posts Image Of Southampton Pitch

India and New Zealand will be locking horns in the inaugural edition of the ICC WTC (World Test Championship) final at Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton on Friday. The top two Test sides will battle it out in a one-off Test match for the biggest prize in red-ball cricket.

Ahead of the mouth-watering finale, the image of the wicket at Southampton went viral on social media with the passionate fans speculating that the match might not last beyond a couple of days in case it happens to be a green-top wicket. While there were others who said that the pitch will be different on match-day.

WTC Final: Fans go gaga after taking a glimpse of Southampton wicket

It so happened that cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst Simon Doull who is currently in Southampton to cover the final had posted an image of the green wicket at the venue just a day ahead of the highly-anticipated clash and when it came to the notice of the fans, they seemingly became restless and came forward with mixed reactions. Here are some of them.

I hope there is one more session of shaving of this wicket. Looks spicy wicket tbh — Shashank Balnad Kukkaje😷🇮🇳 (@shashank_balnad) June 17, 2021

bet it would be bald come tomorrow . — Imran Sheikh (@ImranSh29436201) June 17, 2021

That's too green. Are we looking to finish off the game in 2 days now? — Jay Sapp (@JaySapp12) June 17, 2021

Hey curator shave of some grass . — Amit Kumar sahu (@Amitkum75129996) June 17, 2021

Might backfire Simon 😉 — Arun Sreenivasan (@arunayyar28) June 17, 2021

India yet to win a match against NZ in WC tournies and pitch looks no support for obvious reasons. 🤞 — Jitendra (@JitendraJKN) June 17, 2021

Team India announce Playing XI for WTC final, Mohammed Siraj benched

Team India's playing XI was announced exactly a day before the blockbuster World Test Championship clash and surprisingly, emerging pacer Mohammed Siraj had to warm the bench.

Team India's Playing XI For WTC Final

Playing XI of Team India: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, and Mohammed Shami

Can Virat Kohli the captain get third time lucky?

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli will also be looking forward to winning his first major ICC title as a captain. The batting megastar was a key member of India's World Cup 2011, and, ICC Champions Trophy 2013 triumphs as a player but has not managed to prove his mettle as a skipper in marquee tournaments. Kohli who was named India's full-time captain in January 2007 has led the Men In Blue in two ICC events. India finished as the runners-up in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 after a humiliating 180-run defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Pakistan and were knocked out from the 2019 World Cup post a heartbreaking loss to dark horses New Zealand in a rain-curtailed semi-final that was played for two days.