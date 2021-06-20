WTC Final: Fans Shocked After Shubman Gill Gets A Fierce Blow On Helmet From Kyle Jamieson

As day 3 of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final is underway, Team India has been bundled on 217 in their first innings. Kyle Jamieson's five-wicket haul has put New Zealand in a commanding position in Southampton. Meanwhile, on day 2 of India vs New Zealand WTC Final, Kyle Jamieson took Team India's opener Shubman Gill by surprise when his fierce bouncer struck the Indian opener on his helmet's grill. On day 2 of India vs New Zealand, Kane Williamson had won the toss and invited Virat Kohli & Co. to bat first.

Fans shocked after Shubman Gill gets a fierce blow on his helmet

Team India's opener Shubman Gill on day 2 came out with his own strategy to counter the swing and seam and therefore he started using his feet to defend the ball. Shubman Gill did this multiple times during Team India's early innings, however, one short-pitch ball of Kyle Jamieson got the extra bounce and hit straight to the Indian opener's helmet grill. As soon as Shubman Gill was hit, the fans sitting in the crowd were shocked and worried. ICC took to its Twitter handle and shared the video.

Edges, crashes and near-misses – the most riveting moments of fast bowling from the first-innings so far, the Thums Up Thunderbolts ⚡️@ThumsUpOfficial | #WTC21 Final | #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/bkfPRSMKDw — ICC (@ICC) June 20, 2021

Shubman Gill Sheds Light On His Dismissal and Virat Kohli

Talking to Star Sports before the start of day 3, Shubman Gill said, "I don't think I could've done much about that ball (that dismissed me) because it was an inswinger but it seamed away after that. Virat Kohli has been an idol to me and an inspiration to so many Indians. He's been someone who has revolutionized Indian cricket and he's an inspiration to me and the rest of the Indian side."

"I think if we get anything above 300, it'll be a really competitive score for us. I got off to a really good start, but I would've loved to score fifty or more. The conditions were against us when we were put in to bat but I think we did well. At the end, it's all about scoring runs, so it was important to have intent to score runs when given the opportunity. Whenever we played Ranji in the north of India, where the ball seams, it's quite similar to England, so I'm used to coming down the track to seamers," added Shubman Gill.

(Image Credits: @ICC/Twitter)