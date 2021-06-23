WTC Final Live Streaming: Dinesh Karthik Provides Remarkable Final Day Weather Update

The World Test Championship Final between India and New Zealand that is currently underway at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton has reached its final day. While the two sides have enthralled the cricketing community with some magnificent cricket, it is the weather in the port city that made the headlines for the major part of the first four days. From incessant rains to bad light stoppages, the WTC Final 2021 has constantly been marred with unfavourable climatic conditions.

Dinesh Karthik provides Southampton weather update, calls it 'the best day of the match'

However, rain gods showed some mercy on Day 5 as more than 80 overs of play was completed. The WTC Final 2021 has now gone into the Reserve Day which was set to ensure five full days of play. Ahead of the start of play on Day 6 of the WTC Final 2021, Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Dinesh Karthik has provided Southampton weather update that will certainly please cricket fans.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, 'Weatherman' Dinesh Karthik posted an image of the Ageas Bowl. On the image, the Tamil Nadu lad wrote, "We are clear for the FINAL day! THE BEST DAY OF THE MATCH." In the caption, Karthik also quipped that this is the final assignment for 'Weatherman DK'.

We are clear for the FINAL Day! 🌞

This has been the best weather so far I've been here.



Final assignment for Weatherman DK ✅#WTCFinal #WTC21final pic.twitter.com/PUUEM7rb69 — DK (@DineshKarthik) June 23, 2021

The Southampton weather has played a complete spoilsport since the IND vs NZ clash has gotten underway, however, if the weather forecast of Day 6 is anything to go by, the situation looks quite promising. The Southampton weather is expected to be mostly dry and warm throughout the day with bright sun coming out in spells on Reserve Day (Day 6) of WTC Final between India and New Zealand.

According to the United Kingdom's Met Department, Southampton is unlikely to see any rain today and the weather is expected to be warm and dry after a chilly start in the morning. The chance of precipitation will remain less than 5% throughout the day. Day 5 of the World Test Championship final had suffered a delayed start, while the previous day witnessed a complete washout without a single ball bowled.

WTC Final Day 5 highlights

Having resumed their innings at 101/2 on Day 5, New Zealand went on to score 249 before being bowled out. Williamson stuck to one end as wickets fell at the other. The Kiwi skipper scored 49 off 177 balls and a vital contribution from the tail helped them gain a 32 run lead.

In response, the Indians started the second innings meticulously, playing out 10 overs without losing a wicket and scoring 24 runs. However, a lapse in concentration resulted in Shubman Gill being trapped in front of the wicket by Tim Southee for 8. Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara looked in no hurry as they were happily playing out the overs.

It seemed liked India would end the day without losing another wicket, however, an error in judgment off Southee's bowling cut short Rohit Sharma's stay at the crease during the fag end of the day for 30. At Stumps on Day 5, India's scoreboard read 64/2 with Pujara batting on 12 and Virat Kohli unbeaten on 6.

Stumps in Southampton 🏏



India finish the day on 64/2, with a lead of 32! Tim Southee claimed the wickets of the openers.#WTC21 Final | #INDvNZ | https://t.co/nz8WJ8wKfC pic.twitter.com/qlKrCVGAJn — ICC (@ICC) June 22, 2021

WTC Final live streaming details

The India vs New Zealand live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada). Fans can also enjoy WTC Final live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Moreover, major moments and clips from the game will be available on Facebook & ICC website/app. To catch India vs New Zealand live scores, fans have to keep a tab and the BCCI's and Blackcaps' social media handles.

IMAGE SOURCE: PTI/ DINESH KARTHIK TWITTER