WTC Final: Manjrekar Questions Ajinkya Rahane's 'commitment' After Loose Dismissal

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has raised questions regarding Team India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane's commitment after the latter's loose dismissal during the World Test Championship final. In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, Manjrekar stated that he does not see the same level of commitment in Ajinkya Rahane that he sees in Virat Kohli when it comes to playing attacking shots. The former India international said Rahane did not show enough commitment while playing the pull shot off Neil Wagner's bowling, which eventually led to his early dismissal. During the first innings of the WTC final, Rahane did not commit to one shot he played off Wagner's bowling as he pulled the ball towards square leg and got caught just one run short of his half-century.

"It’s just the same Rahane that we have been seeing for the last many years, barring one or two innings like that hundred against Australia in the Test that India won. After that, he had a drop of form. It is interesting because, after a hundred, your form generally takes off, you feel more confident. But he has got a string of low scores. I think he really applied himself, so credit to him for just going through the grind. As for the pull shot on which he got out, there was a lot of tentativeness and not the kind of commitment you see in Virat Kohli, or Rohit Sharma, or Shubman Gill, or Rishabh Pant. The kind of commitment they have in their attacking shot," Manjrekar was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

However, it was Rahane and Kohli who helped India post a respectable total in the first innings while New Zealand bowlers were still raging havoc with the ball. Rahane scored 49 off 117 balls, which is the highest individual score in the first innings. Rahane played a poor shot to get out, which has not been received well by experts and commentators, who feel the Indian vice-captain could have played better to score a half-century.

Day 3 of WTC final

India scored 217 runs before being bowled out by New Zealand pacers after the lunch break on Day 2. Kyle Jamieson picked up a fifer for the Kiwis, while Trent Boult and Neil Wagner picked a couple each. New Zealand batters Tom Latham and Devon Conway opened the batting in the second innings as both openers played a crucial role in wearing out the ball. Latham scored 30 runs before he was dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin, while Conway scored an impressive half-century before being dismissed by Ishant Sharma. Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor will resume batting for the Blackcaps when the play resumes on Day 4 in Southampton, which has been delayed due to bad weather.

Image: PTI