WTC Final: Mohammed Siraj Uses Walkie Talkie From The Stands As Hilarious Meme Fest Ensues

Pacer Mohammed Siraj did not get a chance to feature in Team India's Playing XI in the ongoing ICC WTC final against New Zealand at Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton. However, it seems that he has entertained the viewers while warming the bench and lately, one of Siraj's acts has gone viral on social media.

Mohammed Siraj talks on a walkie talkie, meme fest ensues

It so happened that cameras caught Mohammed Siraj having a conversation with the Indian contingent through a walkie-talkie on Day 3 of the one-off Test match and once it came to the notice of the passionate fans, it was just a matter of time before they came up with hilarious memes at the Hyderabad pacer's expense.

"Kohli bhai just throw the ball "accidentally" on someone and bring me in as concussion substitute" pic.twitter.com/fnDM3rGtvp — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) June 20, 2021

'Oye coach ko uthao oye.. Out ho gaya 200 vala.. bach gaye' pic.twitter.com/QnK2eva3vq — Kanav Bali🏏 (@Concussion__Sub) June 20, 2021

Ek plate mutton biryani tayyar rakho lunch k liye. pic.twitter.com/cWwIlNrF7h — T (@its_tabrez__) June 20, 2021

Siraj after seeing the scoreboard:



Call an ambulance, but not for me #WTCFinal pic.twitter.com/Pw2nQTkJp1 — Manya (@CSKian716) June 20, 2021

Shastri: Mahaul kaisa hai match ka?



Siraj: Apni halat kharab hai



Shastri: Ok over and out



Siraj: 49 over aur 2 out pic.twitter.com/LNSyBjraff — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) June 21, 2021

"Lunch mein garmaa garam Rajmah Chaawal hai. Aajao saare" https://t.co/AK43zM0rSi — Mihir Nargundkar (@Nargoondkar) June 20, 2021

“Virat bhaiya mai hota toh ab tak saare andar hote” pic.twitter.com/NJrWOFDPiE — sonali (@samtanisonali1) June 20, 2021

WTC Final: Play on Day 4 abandoned without a ball being bowled

Coming back to the on-field action, The play on Day 4 had to be abandoned without a single ball bowled due to rain. . New Zealand was supposed to resume batting in the morning at their overnight score of 101/2 with skipper Kane Williamson and veteran batsman Ross Taylor out there in the middle but that could not happen due to bad weather conditions.

In fact, this is the second occasion in the ongoing Test match where rain played spoilsport as a result of which no play was possible.

According to the playing conditions announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the World Test Championship, both the teams will be announced as joint winners in case of a draw or a tie. The playing conditions also confirm the allocation of a Reserve Day that will be used to make up for any lost time during the scheduled days of the WTC Final. June 23 is set aside as the Reserve Day and both the above decisions were made prior to the beginning of the World Test Championship.

Can India still win the WTC final?

The most important question that arises after the suspension of play on Day 4 is if a result in India's favour is still possible with a maximum of 196 overs remaining to be bowled in the game?

The only way Indians can win this Test match is if New Zealand batters suffer a collapse in both their innings, which is highly unlikely in conditions that are conducive to the Kiwis and also because of the strong Kiwi batting line-up.