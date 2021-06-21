Last Updated:

WTC Final: Netizens Poke Fun After Kyle Jamieson Dismisses RCB Teammate Virat Kohli

Earlier, Jamieson had revealed that Kohli once asked him to bowl with the Duke's ball in the nets during the IPL 2021 camp in order to get some practice.

New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson registered an incredible bowling figure on Day 3 of the World Test Championship final as he picked up five wickets to help the Kiwis restrict Indians for 217 runs. Jamieson picked some key wickets on crucial moments, including Indian skipper Virat Kohli, opener Rohit Sharma, and keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. Jamieson's fifer assured New Zealand were back on top of the game as India failed to cross the 250-run mark. After the Kiwi pacer dismissed his IPL teammate Virat Kohli for 44 runs, netizens were quick to jump to social media to poke fun at Jamieson. 

Earlier, Jamieson had revealed that Kohli once asked him to bowl with the Duke's ball in the nets during the IPL 2021 camp in order to get some practice ahead of the WTC final. Jamieson had claimed to have rejected Kohli's request, adding "there's no chance I would bowl at him with the Duke's ahead of the WTC final". The remark had garnered a lot of attention on social media leading up to a great match-up before the marquee ICC event. Jamieson eventually picked Kohli in the one-off Test and reminded everyone of the incident that took place at the Royal Challengers Bangalore's camp. 

Day 3 of WTC Final

Day 3 of the WTC final began with a delayed start due to the wet outfield. When the play resumed at 11 am local time, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane assumed batting for India. Kohli was dismissed early by Jamieson, who didn't allow him to add to his overnight score of 44 runs. Rahane added 20 runs to his score from the previous day as he hit 49 off 117 before being dismissed by Neil Wagner. Jamieson also picked up the crucial wicket of Rishabh Pant, who can be a very dangerous batsman when in form. Jamieson then dismissed Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah on two consecutive balls to pick his fifer. 

Tom Latham and Devon Conway opened the batting for New Zealand and provided a solid start with a partnership of 70 runs. Latham was dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin for 30 off 104 balls. Conway remained on the pitch and batted his way out to score the first half-century of the match. Conway scored 54 runs before being dismissed by Ishant Sharma right before the end of play on Day 3. Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor will resume batting for the Kiwis on Monday at 101/2.  

