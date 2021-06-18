WTC Final: Netizens Want Rain Gods To Spare Southampton Ahead Of India-NZ Decider

The top two sides of world cricket- India & New Zealand will be battling it out in the ICC WTC (World Test Championship) final at Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton on Friday. Both teams would be hoping to win the inaugural edition of the WTC and even though it is a one-off Test match, the biggest prize in world cricket might not find a winner as rain has unexpectedly hit the venue i.e. Southampton.

Meanwhile, the passionate cricket fans are desperately praying for the rain gods to not intervene and play a spoilsport as world cricket gets ready to crown the new champions of Test Cricket.

If the weather forecast is to be believed, at least the opening day of the first-ever WTC final could be affected by the rain. According to Sportstar, Friday is going to be a cloudy day in Southampton with a shower expected early in the morning. A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has also been put in place until 6 am Saturday morning.

According to the UK met department, rain is expected to ease slightly in Southampton overnight on Friday, and Saturday is expected to be mostly dry and sunny, at least in some areas. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has kept a reserve day keeping in mind England's unpredictable weather. However, if the opening day of the inaugural Test is affected it will likely deal a big blow to the organisers, broadcasters, and especially fans, who have been waiting eagerly for the one-off Test to commence.

The WTC final will begin at 3:30 pm IST on June 18 and is supposed to last for five days until June 22, assuming no play is affected in between due to rain. The top two Test sides will lock horns for one last time to decide the victor of the two-year-long tournament that has been going on since 2019.

WTC final squad

India's Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand has not announced its playing XI as of yet but has unveiled a 15-member squad from where it will pick its final XI.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (C), Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (VC), BJ Watling (WK), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry, Will Young, Kyle Jamieson, Colin de Grandhomme.