WTC Final: R Ashwin & Co. Enjoy A Game Of Dart During Rain Break On Day 1 In Southampton

The players of Team India got an unexpected break as rain played spoilsport on Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand at Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton. While the players could not make an impact on the field, they tried their level best to keep themselves engaged off it by playing an indoor game during the rain break.

WTC Final: Team India members enjoy a game of dart

Team India members led by senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin decided to engage in a game of dart.

In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle, Ravichandran Ashwin and other members of the support staff including physiotherapist Nitin Patel were seen playing darts as rain gods showed no signs of slowing down in Southampton as a result of which the first day's play had to be called off eventually without a ball being bowled.

When rain didn't stop play 😉#TeamIndia members enjoyed a game of dart on the sidelines during the rain break in Southampton 🎯#WTC21 Final pic.twitter.com/nirjCfzjMM — BCCI (@BCCI) June 18, 2021

Day 1 of the WTC final was officially called off without a single ball being bowled. An inspection was supposed to be held at 1830hrs IST. However, the match officials decided to abandon the play due to the wet outfield.

With overcast weather conditions at the Ageas Bowl, skipper Virat Kohli might be tempted at playing an extra pacer instead of a spinner. However, if the pitch dries out, spinners might find some assistance, in which case Kohli would want Ashwin and Jadeja, both in his team. The washout on day one has now made it certain that the reserve day will come into play. Meanwhile, the toss for India vs New Zealand WTC final will now take place at 1500hrs on Saturday.

According to the UK MET department, rain is expected to ease slightly in Southampton overnight on Friday, and Saturday is expected to be mostly dry and sunny, at least in some areas. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has kept a reserve day keeping in mind England's unpredictable weather. The reserve day will only come into play if there is a loss of play on any of the days and overs that cannot be compensated in the first five days. Now, with one full session being ruled out, the match entering reserve day seems to be a deja vu as India and New Zealand had faced a similar fate in the 2019 ICC World Cup.