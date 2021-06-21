WTC Final: Ritika Sajdeh Teases Rohit Sharma As He Enjoys On-field Action With Binoculars

Rohit Sharma was seen chilling out in the dressing room on Day 2 of the ongoing ICC WTC (World Test Championship) final against New Zealand at Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

However, what really stood here is that one of Rohit Sharma's simple acts went viral on social media in no time and even his better half Ritika Sajdeh cashed in on the opportunity to make fun of him.

Ritika Sajdeh teases hubby Rohit Sharma

It so happened that on Day 2 of the blockbuster WTC final, the 'Hitman' was seen catching the live-action of the contest closely as well as keenly with binoculars while sitting in the pavilion. Rohit was seen doing this when Team India skipper Virat Kohli and his Test deputy Ajinkya Rahane were rebuilding the innings after they had lost three wickets in quick succession after being asked to bat first on a wicket that offered assistance to the seamers upfront.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma's spouse Ritika Sajdeh reacted to the image with a funny and witty Instagram story. She captioned it as 'Trying to watch the game or spy on us' after which she also tagged her hubby Rohit Sharma.

Ritika Sajdeh Instagram story

WTC Final 2021

Coming back to India vs New Zealand WTC Final 2021 clash, Virat Kohli & Co. were bundled out for Kyle Jamieson was the pick of the New Zealand pacers, taking his fifth five-wicket haul including the prized one of India skipper Virat Kohli, who could not add to his overnight score of 44 and fell short of a well-deserved 26th Test half-century. India was bowled out in the 93rd over shortly after lunch. India lost four wickets in the morning session to take lunch at 211 for seven wickets.

Ajinkya Rahane (49 off 117) was playing well until he threw his wicket away with a half-hearted pull off Neil Wagner. The dangerous Rishabh Pant (4 off 22) did not last long, falling to a loose drive off Jamieson with Tom Latham taking a brilliant catch in the slips.

R Ashwin scored a valuable 22 off 27 in difficult conditions. Ravindra Jadeja was the last man to be dismissed on 15. India had resumed the day at 146 for three.

In reply, New Zealand is 101/2 after veteran pacer Ishant Sharma got rid of a well-set Devon Conway for 52. The Kiwis still trail by 116 runs as bad light resulted in an early stoppage of play yet again.