WTC Final: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag & Others Laud New Zealand On Emphatic Win

Members of the cricketing fraternity including the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman, etc. came forward to congratulate New Zealand on winning the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Team India at the Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday.

The Kiwis were outstanding in all three departments of the game on the Reserve Day and they bore the fruits for the grit & determination shown by them on the field by laying their hands on the prestigious ICC Mace.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar congratulated the BlackCaps on winning the WTC Final and termed them as the 'superior' team. Furthermore, the Little Master also added that skipper Virat Kohli, and, Cheteshwar Pujara's wickets in the space of 10 balls put a lot of pressure on Team India.

Congrats @BLACKCAPS on winning the #WTC21. You were the superior team.#TeamIndia will be disappointed with their performance.



As I had mentioned the first 10 overs will be crucial & 🇮🇳 lost both Kohli & Pujara in the space of 10 balls & that put a lot of pressure on the team. pic.twitter.com/YVwnRGJXXr — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 23, 2021

Sachin's former Indian team-mate as well as good friend Virender Sehwag gave special mention to New Zealand and wrote that they missed being 50-over champions a couple of years ago in the same country i.e. England, but have now gone on to win the inaugural World Test Championship in style. Sehwag concluded by calling the Kiwis 'absolutely worthy champions'.

Missed being 50-over champions 2 years ago in the same country, but winning the inaugural World test Championship in style, many congratulations @BLACKCAPS , absolutely worthy champions. Happy for Kane Williamson and @RossLTaylor #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/TNnkLvaMsO — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 23, 2021

Former Indian Test opener Wasim Jaffer also congratulated Kane Williamson & Co. for on top throughout the game. He also mentioned that New Zealand bowlers were outstanding especially Kyle Jamieson. Jaffer concluded by saying that NZ continues to be the bogey team for India at ICC events. (India have failed to beat New Zealand in an ICC event since the 2003 World Cup).

Really happy for the @BLACKCAPS. They stayed on top throughout the game. Their bowlers were outstanding especially Kyle Jamieson! Well fought to @imVkohli and his men too, it was an engrossing battle. NZ continues to be the bogey team for India at ICC events.. #WTCFinal pic.twitter.com/YrMdegu2e4 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 23, 2021

Harbhajan Singh, Mohammad Kaif, Harsha Bhogle also lauded New Zealand's commendable efforts as they will now go down in history as the first-ever world Test champions.

Congratulations #Kane and team New Zealand @BLACKCAPS 🇳🇿 for winning the #WorldTestChampionship NZ played better.. well deserved.. Team India chin up boys.. All the best for the England test series @BCCI — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 23, 2021

Congrats NZ on #WTC21 win. Their bowling had so much variety and no visible weak link. The colour of clothes and ball might change, but NZ's consistency is admirable. @BLACKCAPS — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 23, 2021

Congratulations @BLACKCAPS on being deserving champions. NZ bowlers were terrific, Williamson & Taylor brought in their experience to finish the job.

Indian batsman will rue not playing to potential in 2nd inngs,but India can be proud of the way they played the WTC cycle #IndvNZ pic.twitter.com/rQdVosk2g3 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 23, 2021

New Zealand are an unassuming, humble side who play cricket as it should be played. Lots of hardworking, disciplined, skilled players. This is probably their best test side and you have to admire them. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 23, 2021

Kane Williamson leads the New Zealand run-chase from the front

India were bundled out for just 170 runs in their second innings courtesy of a disciplined bowling performance from the Kiwis as it meant that they only had to chase down a target of 139. It was a sorry-looking scorecard for India as they lost the key wickets of skipper Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, and, Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane in the first session itself. Only wicket-keeping batsman Rishabh Pant played attacking cricket as he scored a vital 41 before being dismissed while trying to up the scoring rate.

Coming back to New Zealand's run chase, they seemed to be on the back foot after losing openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway quickly but captain Kane Williamson and veteran Ross Taylor soldiered on for the BlackCaps. Taylor got a reprieve when he was dropped by Cheteshwar Pujara at first slip. Later, Jasprit Bumrah went on to spill skipper Williamson's catch as well. However, the match as a contest was well over by then.

The duo registered an unbeaten 96-run stand as New Zealand registered an emphatic win by eight wickets to become the first-ever World Test champions. Kane Williamson remained unbeaten on 52 while Ross Taylor was not out on 47.