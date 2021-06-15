WTC Final: Sachin Tendulkar's Advice To 'Good Student' Virat Kohli On Cover-drive Woes

As Team India is all set to take on New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC)fFinal starting from June 18, the Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar has expressed his confidence that skipper Virat Kohli will overcome every obstacle. Talking to ANI, Sachin Tendulkar talked about Virat Kohli's struggle on a moving track when the ball pitches on the fourth or fifth stump distance. It is to be noted that it was Sachin Tendulkar who helped Virat Kohli after he failed to deliver during the 2014 England tour.

Sachin Tendulkar calls Virat Kohli 'good student'

Sachin Tendulkar expressed his excitement for the WTC Final and said that for him, it was the series win in Australia which was testimony to the fighting spirit of this Indian unit.

"I am thrilled. This is the World Test Championship and to be able to get there in the top two, speaks volumes about how the team has performed. It is simply outstanding and the icing on the cake has to be the Australian trip. There were so many injuries, there were like 10-11 players missing on that tour and in spite of that we were able to deliver the knockout punch which was incredible," said Tendulkar.

On being asked whether Virat Kohli can repeat what Sachin Tendulkar did in Sydney- cut out the drive as the Master Blaster had against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 2004, the 'Master Blaster said that such calls need to be taken at the crease and cannot be planned before.

"I am sure a batsman of his calibre understands the game as he is a good student. He will have his plans. It need not be that 'okay I am not going to play this shot'. Sometimes you know, you adjust your stance and do a lot of things at the crease which the bowlers sometimes don't pick. All those minor tweaks one can do," said Sachin Tendulkar.

Sachin Tendulkar did not play the cover drive during his famous double hundred at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 2003. Tendulkar's unbeaten 241 off 436 balls enabled India to draw the Test match as the 2003-04 Border-Gavaskar series finished on a 1-1 scoreline.

Recalling the infamous Sydney Test where Sachin Tendulkar did not play a single drive said, "I started not playing that shot (drive), but it wasn't decided in the dressing room. I went there on the field and figured out their strategy is to keep the ball away from me, so I said okay let's see who loses patience first. It was me against the 11 and I thought if you keep bowling the ball there, I will keep leaving it. If it is for two days, I will. It happened on the field and I am sure with him also, he (Kohli) will realise what they are trying to do and then you should have the flexibility to move from Plan A to Plan B and respond to various challenges."

The 15-member squad of Team India for WTC Final

The 15-man squad of Team India includes: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vhari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Siraj

