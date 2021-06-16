WTC Final: Shubman Gill Reveals How His India-A & U-19 Stint Will Benefit Him Against NZ

It seems that Shubman Gill might be in the perfect frame of mind ahead of the high-voltage ICC WTC final against New Zealand that will be played at Southampton's Ageas Rose Bowl this Friday.

Even though Shubman Gill is confident of making an impact on the 22 yards by rising to the occasion on the big stage i.e the WTC final, he has revealed what needs to done by a batsman in order to prolong his stay at the crease while playing on English wickets. In fact, the modern-day Test opener has mentioned how his past experiences of having played for India-A & India U-19 in England might work extremely well in his favor.

Shubman Gill recalls his India-A & U-19 stint

"When I toured England with India A and the Under-19 team, everyone asked me to play a certain number of balls if I wanted to score runs. But I feel, your intent to score runs should never go on the back seat and you should look to survive," said Shubhman on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

"When you are looking to score runs, the bowlers get to the back foot and you can put some pressure on the bowler. If you are just looking to survive, you tend to get more good balls than you should be getting. I think, at times to survive in England you have to leave the loose balls. So, that was my learning from the India A and Under-19 tour," he added.

Can Shubman Gill find success in overseas conditions yet again?

Shubman Gill who was warming the bench during the pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval where Team India suffered a bitter defeat after registering their lowest-ever Test score of 36 got an opportunity in the following Boxing Day Test match at the iconic MCG and there was no looking back for him from then on as he finished with 259 runs in three matches.

The ICC U-19 2018 World Cup winner laid a solid foundation with an outstanding knock of 91 in the second innings of the series-deciding Brisbane Test match as India chased a stiff target of 328 to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy and even though he ended up missing out on his maiden Test century after being caught at first slip by Steve Smith off Nathan Lyon, it was an impactful knock as the Men In Blue ended up registering a historic win to seal the four-match series 2-1 and register back-to-back Test series wins Down Under.

