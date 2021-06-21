WTC Final: Shubman Gill Speaks On Delay Due To Rain, Says 'there's Nothing Much We Can Do'

India opener Shubman Gill has said both teams would be looking to get a result out of the ongoing World Test Championship final match, which has suffered a loss of time due to bad weather in England. Gill, while speaking to his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, said both India and New Zealand will be trying to have a result, adding 'If the weather continues to remain bad, there's nothing much one can do". Gill further added that if Indian bowlers would have got a few more overs to bowl before the match was interrupted due to bad light, the scoreboard might have looked a lot different.

"I think both the teams will obviously try to have a result out of this match, but if the conditions don't go our way, then there isn't much that both teams can do. It (Conway’s wicket) was a crucial wicket for us. I feel if we would have been able to bowl a couple of more overs to Ross Taylor, who was a new batsman for us, we might have gotten a couple more wickets. But as you said, when the play starts, we'll have a slight edge on them because both of them are relatively new on the crease," Gill was quoted as saying by Kolkata Knight Riders.

Rain delays the start of play on Day 4

Day 4 of the World Test Championship final is yet to begin as rain has washed out the first session of the game. The first day of the one-off Test was suspended due to rain. Day 2 witnessed several interruptions due to bad light, while Day 3 suffered a delayed start and was eventually stopped early due to the same reason. New Zealand batters were supposed to resume batting on Day 4 as they finished at 101/2 the previous day. Tom Latham and Devon Conway have been dismissed from the Kiwi camp.

When the play resumed at 11 am local time, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane assumed batting for India. Kohli was dismissed early by Jamieson, who didn't allow him to add to his overnight score of 44 runs. Rahane added 20 runs to his score from the previous day as he hit 49 off 117 before being dismissed by Neil Wagner. Jamieson also picked up the crucial wicket of Rishabh Pant, who can be a very dangerous batsman when in form. Jamieson then dismissed Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah on two consecutive balls to pick his fifer.

