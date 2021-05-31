WTC Final: Sunil Gavaskar Reveals Virat Kohli's Biggest Advantage Over Kane Williamson

The India squad for WTC Final is currently spending its mandatory quarantine period in Mumbai after which they will fly out to England on June 2. The Indian team is all set to face New Zealand in the World Test Championship Final at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on June 18. Ahead of the WTC Final, former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has expressed his viewpoint on India vs New Zealand Test match and has spoken in favour of Virat Kohli and his men.

Sunil Gavaskar's verdict for WTC Final 2021

While writing in his column in The Telegraph, Sunil Gavaskar said that the pessimists are suggesting that playing two Tests before the WTC Final will be a huge plus for the Kiwis as they will be match ready and familiar with the conditions. Later, Gavaskar provided an interesting take of his own on the Kiwis playing 2 Test matches which might prove to be a disadvantage. According to him, the flip side of playing those two Tests is that New Zealand could get beaten and thus lose their morale when they take on India.

Factors that will benefit the Indian team

He also considered the situation where playing 2 Test matches could lead to some injuries and niggles to some of the key New Zealand players. Gavaskar also stated the factor that might benefit Virat Kohli and his men during the WTC Final 2021. According to him, the Indian team will be fresh and raring to go and their sheer energy and enthusiasm to play cricket after a month’s gap will compensate for any lack of match practice.

India 🤜🤛 New Zealand



The inaugural ICC World Test Championship finalists!



The wait will be unbearable. #WTC21 | #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/X3KcNrUTJ1 — ICC (@ICC) March 6, 2021

Gavaskar concluded by saying that the Indian team has tasted success in adverse circumstances, so any adversity will be looked upon as an opportunity to show that they have the gumption to rise above and conquer it. The Indian team has previously won 2 Test series during the start of 2021 against Australia and England. The Indian team would be looking to carry the same experience into the WTC Final 2021.

India vs New Zealand WTC Final 2021 schedule

The WTC Final 2021 will see India go against New Zealand from June 18-22 where both teams will battle for the first World Test Championship title at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The Kane Williamson-led New Zealand team is also set to face the England team in the 2-match Test series before the WTC Final. The first match from the England vs New Zealand Test series will start on June 2. After concluding India vs New Zealand WTC Final, the India squad for WTC Final will face England in the India vs England Test Series that will consist of 5 Test matches starting from August 4 at Trent Bridge.

India squad for WTC Final 2021

India's squad: Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rohit Sharma, Gill, Mayank, Cheteshwar Pujara, H. Vihari, Rishabh (WK), R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Bumrah, Ishant, Shami, Siraj, Shardul, Umesh. KL Rahul & W Saha (WK) subject to fitness clearance.

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla, KS Bharat.

Image Source: PTI/BCCI