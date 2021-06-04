WTC Final: Team India Fans Unhappy With Brett Lee's Prediction Ahead Of NZ Showdown

Fans are eagerly waiting for the inaugural WTC Final clash between India and New Zealand that is set to take place at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on June 18. While the Indian team arrived in London on Thursday, the New Zealand team has already begun with the 2-match Test series against England. Recently, Australian fast bowler Brett Lee has given his prediction for the India vs New Zealand WTC Final while slightly favouring the New Zealand team.

Brett Lee gives his prediction for the IND vs NZ Test series

While speaking to the official website of the International Cricket Council (ICC), Brett Lee said that according to him both the teams are pretty evenly matched. However, he later pointed out that the New Zealand team may have a small advantage due to their fast bowling since their home conditions are similar to that in England. Brett Lee is of the opinion that similar conditions will aid the fast bowling side of New Zealand, particularly with swing bowling.

India 🤜🤛 New Zealand



The inaugural ICC World Test Championship finalists!



The wait will be unbearable. #WTC21 | #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/X3KcNrUTJ1 — ICC (@ICC) March 6, 2021

The one thing that will decide the winner of the WTC Final 2021

The bowling difference is the reason that Brett Lee thinks the New Zealand team will have a slight advantage over India. He later added that from a batting point of view, both sides have got batsmen that can play against swing bowling. However, according to him, it's the bowling that will make the difference during the WTC Final and whichever side brings their best on the field with bowling will win the final match.

Brett Lee talks about the two different captaincy styles

Brett Lee also spoke about the different spectrum of captaincy between India and New Zealand. While speaking about Kane Williamson, Lee said that he is a lot more conservative captain without being boring and he attacks when it is needed. On the other hand, Lee said that Virat Kohli is a more aggressive captain and there is no right or wrong answer to any of these captaincy styles. He also said that it would be interesting to see which of the two captains comes out on top due to their different captaincy styles.

When does WTC Final start?

For all the fans wondering when does WTC Final start, the single Test match in the IND vs NZ Test series is scheduled to take place from June 18-22 and the match will start at 3:30 p.m. IST. The Kane Williamson-led New Zealand team has also begun with the 2-match Test series against England from June 2. After concluding India vs New Zealand WTC Final, the India squad for WTC Final will face England in the India vs England Test Series that will consist of 5 Test matches starting from August 4 at Trent Bridge.

Image Source: AP/Shutterstock