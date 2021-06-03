WTC Final: Team India Lands In England Ahead Of Much-awaited Final Vs New Zealand

The Indian team is all set to face New Zealand in the inaugural World Test Championship Final at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The India tour of England will feature a total of 6 Test matches which includes the WTC Final and the 5-match Test series against England. After spending a 2-week quarantine period in Mumbai, both the Indian men’s and women’s cricket team have arrived in London on Thursday.

Indian players land in the UK ahead of IND vs NZ WTC Final

Several players from the team India squad shared their travel update upon arriving in Southampton on Thursday. The BCCI made a charter flight arrangement for the journey of the Indian squad to London. KL Rahul first posted a picture on his social media accounts that showed him standing in front of an aeroplane at the Heathrow airport in England. KL Rahul announced his arrival in England by putting the caption as “Touchdown” while standing with his luggage in the picture.

On the other hand, players like Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Wriddhiman Saha shared the pictures from their hotel room balconies. The hotel rooms of the Indian players are located alongside the Ageas bowl stadium. Upon their arrival in London, the Indian players had to get themselves tested by the RT-PCR test and the players will begin their quarantine period in their hotel room ahead of the WTC Final.

When does World Test Championship Final start?

For all the fans wondering when does World Test Championship Final start, the single Test match from India vs New Zealand Test series is scheduled to take place between June 18-22 and the match will start at 3:30 p.m. IST. On the other hand, the India women’s team will face the England women’s team in a single Test match between June 16-20. This match will take place at the Bristol County Ground and will start at 3:30 p.m. IST.

India vs New Zealand Test series schedule

The IND vs NZ WTC Final will see India go against New Zealand from June 18-22 where both teams will battle for the first World Test Championship title at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The Kane Williamson-led New Zealand team has also begun with the 2-match Test series against England from June 2. After concluding India vs New Zealand WTC Final, the India squad for WTC Final will face England in the India vs England Test Series that will consist of 5 Test matches starting from August 4 at Trent Bridge.

Team India squad for WTC Final 2021

India's squad: Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rohit Sharma, Gill, Mayank, Cheteshwar Pujara, H. Vihari, Rishabh (WK), R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Bumrah, Ishant, Shami, Siraj, Shardul, Umesh. KL Rahul & W Saha (WK) subject to fitness clearance.

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla, KS Bharat

