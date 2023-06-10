WTC Final: Umpire Requests Fan To Vacate His Seat After Play Disruption During IND Vs AUS

A bizarre incident unfolded on Day 3 of the India vs Australia, ICC World Test Championship 2023 Final. After India was bowled out for 296 in the second innings of the match, the Aussies were reduced to 24/2 in 14.1 overs as Steve Smith walked out to bat. Having hit a century in the first innings, Smith could score just 34 runs in 47 balls in Australia’s second batting innings before getting dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja.

However, his involvement in a bizarre incident during his stay at the crease became one of the talking points for fans on social media. Smith’s innings was halted for several minutes after he was distracted by a fan wearing a red t-shirt and sitting behind the straight boundaries. The live broadcast of the game showed Smith pointing towards the fan, which prompted on-field umpire Richard Illingworth to request the fan to shift his place.

Looked like his T-shirt was distracting Smith while batting. Was asked to leave his seat above the sight screen and shift to another one. — Rahul Pandey (@sportstoryguy) June 9, 2023

Meanwhile, Day 3 of the WTC 2023 Final concluded with Australia’ score at 123/4 in 44 overs with Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green in the crease. Earlier in the day, veteran India batsman Ajinkya Rahane hit 89 runs in 129 balls and finished as the top-scorer for India. At the same time, Ravindra Jadeja scored 48 runs in 51 balls, whereas, Shardul Thakur hit his third Teat half-century at The Oval.

IND vs AUS, WTC Final: Ajinkya Rahane’s sensational return to Indian cricket team

Speaking on India’s performance in the ICC WTC Final, India’s top run-scoer Rahane said, “Happy with the way I batted. Had a good today. We were looking to get 320-330 but overall we had a good day. Bowling wise we bowled well. Everyone chipped in. That was a really good catch”.

“We all know he's a really good fielder. Has a big reach. Australia slightly ahead in the game. For us it's important to be in the moment, play session by session. First one hour will be crucial tomorrow. We know funny things can happen. Jadeja bowled really well, footmarks helped him against the left-hander. Still feel wicket will help seam bowlers,” he added. Rahane returned to the India squad for the first time in over a year and has already proved his case.