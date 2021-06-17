WTC Final: Ventakesh Prasad Picks Playing XI Ahead Of NZ Clash; Leaves Out Mohammed Siraj

With one day to go for the historic World Test Championship (WTC) Final, Team India's former bowling coach Ventakesh Prasad has picked his 'no-brainer' playing XI who will be facing New Zealand. BCCI on Tuesday announced the final 15 member squad for the WTC Final and left out players like KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Shardul Thakur, and more. However, BCCI's decision to keep Mohammed Siraj in the final 15-man squad was lauded by the fans on social media.

Venkatesh Prasad leaves out Mohammed Siraj from his predicted playing XI

India's former cricketer Ventakesh Prasad took to his Twitter handle on Thursday and shared his 'no-brainer' playing XI of Team India which will face the Black Caps in the historic event. Predicting the playing XI of Team India, Ventakesh Prasad said that India vs New Zealand WTC Final should be a 'çracking game' and called his predicted XI team 'depth in both batting and bowling irrespective of the pitch'. Venkatesh Prasad on his Twitter handle wrote:

My Indian playing 11 for the #WTCFinal is a no-brainier (Rohit, Shubman,Pujara, Virat, Rahane, Pant, Jadeja, Ashwin, Shami, Ishant & Bumrah ). They have the depth in both batting & bowling irrespective of the pitch. Should be a cracking game . — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) June 17, 2021

Netizens divided on Venkatesh Prasad's playing XI

One of the major headaches for Team India's skipper Virat Kohli for the WTC Final is the selection of playing XI. Ever since young guns of Team India outclassed Australia in their den, the selection process has become the talking point over social media. Especially when it comes to Mohammed Siraj, as many cricket experts have backed the bowler to be included in the playing XI seeing his current form. See what the netizens have to say on Ventakesh Prasad's playing XI:

How about Siraj instead of either Shami or Ishant? (Shami's coming off of an injury) — Ritwik (@RitwikSharan) June 17, 2021

Siraj in place of Ishant?🤔 — Ashok Surya 🇮🇳 (@AshokSuryaG) June 17, 2021

Rohit, gill, Pujara, Virat, Rahane, Pant, Jaddu, Ashwin, Ishant, Shami, bumrah🔥

Perfect sir✌️ — Diptiman Yadav (@Dipti_6450) June 17, 2021

Colin De Grandhomme Shares India’s 'toughest' Problem For WTC Final

Earlier, New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme outlined the 'toughest thing' Indian skipper Virat Kohli will have to face ahead of the historic finale. ICC on its Twitter handle shared Colin de Grandhomme's comment which said, "With the number of players they've got they can cover all bases because they've got real good seam bowlers these days and gun spinner, so I think the toughest thing for them is going to be picking the XI."

WTC Final squad (15-man)

Meanwhile, Team India on Tuesday announced the final 15-man squad for the World Test Championship 2021 Final. The 15-man squad of Team India includes: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vhari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Siraj

(Image Credits: AP/PTI/@venkateshprasad/Twitter)