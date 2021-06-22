Last Updated:

WTC Final: Virender Sehwag Brutally Roasts ICC After Play On Day 4 Gets Abandoned

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag has brutally roasted ICC after Day 4 of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship final in Southampton was abandoned due to rain.

Written By
Karthik Nair
WTC Final, ICC

Image Courtesy: PTI/@ICC


Former Team India vice-captain Virender Sehwag did not hesitate in expressing his disappointment after the play on Day 4 of the ICC WTC final was abandoned due to rain. In fact, this is the second occasion in the ongoing Test match where rain played spoilsport as a result of which no play was possible.

Meanwhile, Virender Sehwag came forward and had fun at the International Cricket Council's (ICC) expense by taking a hilarious dig at the governing body of world cricket.

Virender Sehwag brutally roasts ICC

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Sehwag wrote: 

Here, Virender Sehwag is referring to ICC's poor planning while organising an all-important contest in the United Kingdom at this point of the year. Even the passionate cricket fans were on the same page with the 2011 World Cup winner. Here's what they had to say:

WTC Final: Play on Day 4 abandoned without a ball being bowled 

The play on Day 4 had to be abandoned without a single ball bowled due to rain. . New Zealand was supposed to resume batting in the morning at their overnight score of 101/2 with skipper Kane Williamson and veteran batsman Ross Taylor out there in the middle but that could not happen due to bad weather conditions. 

Can India still win the WTC final?

The most important question that arises after the suspension of play on Day 4 is if a result in India's favour is still possible with a maximum of 196 overs remaining to be bowled in the game?

The only way Indians can win this Test match is if New Zealand batters suffer a collapse in both their innings, which is highly unlikely in conditions that are conducive to the Kiwis and also because of the strong Kiwi batting line-up. 

Meanwhile, there will be a reserve day on Wednesday i.e. June 23 and it remains to be seen whether a winner will be determined or will the prestigious mace be shared by both teams.

First Published:
