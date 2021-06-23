WTC Final: VVS Laxman Reveals Why Kane Williamson's Wicket Was 'big Moment' For India

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman has revealed why the wicket of Kane Williamson was a big moment for the Virat Kohli-led side in the final of the World Test Championship. Laxman, while presenting on Star Sports, Kane Williamson was looking very good in the middle until he played that last shot, which got him out off Ishant Sharma's bowling. Laxman said if Williamson would have stayed on the pitch for some more time, the lead could easily be 70-75 runs. Laxman said Williamson's dismissal was a big moment because India managed to restrict the lead to just under 40.

Laxman further added that Williamson would be disappointed with the way he got out and fell a run short of his half-century. The Hyderabad-based cricketer said Williamson was playing exceptionally well before he hit that one loose shot off Ishant's bowling that got him out. Laxman, while talking about the Kiwi skipper, said when someone plays so well for so long and then suddenly gets out by playing a loose shot, that person will really be disappointed.

Day 5 of WTC final

Day 5 of the World Test Championship final saw New Zealand resume batting at 101/2. By the end of the first session, the Blackcaps had lost three wickets in the form of Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, and BJ Watling. Kane Williamson stayed on the crease and forged some really important partnerships at the end to take New Zealand to 200. After Williamson got dismissed for 49 runs, pacer Tim Southee scored a useful 30 runs to provide the Kiwis a lead of 32 runs. Ravindra Jadeja wrapped it up by dismissing Southee in the 100th over.

Indian openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma started the second innings after tea. Tim Southee trapped Gill lbw in the 11th over for just 8 runs. Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara put up a good partnership before the former was dismissed lbw by Southee again. Rohit had scored 30 off 81 balls. Kohli joined Pujara in the middle and the duo stuck until the play was called off for the day. India finished at 64/2 in 30 overs with a lead of 32 runs. Kohli and Pujara will resume batting for India on the reserve day (Day 6), which came into effect after the opening day of the final was washed out.

