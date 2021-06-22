WTC Final: VVS Laxman, Sanjay Bangar Give Key Advice To Ishant Sharma & Jasprit Bumrah

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman wants Jasprit Bumrah to change the length of his bowling in order to be effective in English conditions. Laxman, while presenting on Star Sports, said he was "surprised" to see how Bumrah was unable to change the length of his bowling, which is very crucial in the English conditions. Laxman further added that Bumrah needs to change the length in order to create a chance for batsmen to play through the covers, which will get an outside edge. Former Team India batting coach Sanjay Bangar also agreed with Laxman and advised Ishant Sharma to get slightly wider from the crease.

Sharma was deriving most swing amongst Indian bowlers on Day 3 of the World Test Championship final. Bangar said that Sharma needs to get slightly wider from the crease in order to more effective inswings. He said Sharma has always been an inswing bowler and when a bowler of his ability tries to go closer to the stumps, they often lose that swing. Bangar said his advice to Indian bowlers, especially Sharma and Bumrah, would be to get wider from the crease in order to be more effective.

Day 3

On Day 3 of the WTC final, Indian bowlers picked just two wickets in 49 overs as New Zealand openers were able to wear down the new ball with their defence. Devon Conway went on to score a half-century before being dismissed by Ishant Sharma for 54 runs. Jasprit Bumrah remained the most expensive bowler for the Indian side as he leaked 34 runs from the 11 overs that he bowled. Bumrah has not picked a single wicket as of yet. New Zealand finished at 101/2 on Day 3 after bowling out India for 217 earlier in the day.

Day 4

Day 4 of the WTC final was a complete washout as rain forced officials to abandon the play. The play suffered a delay in the morning, which led to the first session being cancelled due to rain. The play never commenced after lunch as the rain continued to pour over the Ageas Bowl. Around tea break, match officials announced that play on Day 4 has been abandoned and another attempt will be made on Day 5. Both sides will have 196 overs combined to play on the remaining two days, assuming the play starts at the scheduled time.

