WTC Final Winner: Mumbai Indians Put MS Dhoni Quote In Moving Tribute To New Zealand

The New Zealand cricket team gained some much-needed redemption after becoming the first WTC Final winner by defeating India by 8 wickets on Wednesday. New Zealand overcame a previous heartbreak from the 2019 World Cup Final where they had lost to England despite being able to end the match in a tie. The Mumbai Indians team congratulated New Zealand by showcasing their journey from the World Cup loss to the WTC Final win while also using a quote by former Indian captain MS Dhoni.

Mumbai Indians congratulate New Zealand in a unique way

The Mumbai Indians team took to Twitter on Thursday to congratulate the New Zealand team after their India vs New Zealand Final win. The Mumbai Indians team posted a video that consisted of a combination of pictures that altered between the previous 2019 World Cup Final loss and the current WTC Final win of the New Zealand team. The Mumbai Indians team wrote that from heartbreak of victory, it was a journey filled with ups and downs for the New Zealand team.

The video ended with an inspirational quote by MS Dhoni which read, “Cricket is like a circle of life, a great leveller”. Back in 2019, the New Zealand team were close to winning their first Cricket World Cup Trophy by playing against England in the World Cup Final. However, due to a lower boundary count, the New Zealand team lost the final match despite the match result ending in a tie even after a Super Over. New Zealand were the runner-usp in the 2015 and 2019 World Cup, however, in the 2021 WTC Final, the Kiwis ended their losing streak by becoming the first WTC winner.

The final day of India vs New Zealand Final

As the play resumed on the reserve day, the New Zealand team managed to restrict India for a score of 170 runs. Tim Southee took a total of 4 wickets in the second innings while Trent Boult took 3 wickets. Kyle Jamieson emerged as the top bowler in the WTC Final as he took a total of 7 wickets. Kyle Jamieson registered a 5-wicket haul in the first innings. New Zealand had a target of 139 runs and Kane Williamson’s brilliant unbeaten half-century followed by Ross Taylor’s unbeaten 47 runs took the New Zealand team across the finish line to make them the first WTC Final winner.

Mumbai Indians in Phase-1 of IPL 2021 season

Before the IPL 2021 season was previously suspended, the Mumbai Indians team were in the 4th position of the IPL 2021 points table. The Mumbai Indians team won 4 out of their 7 matches while gaining 8 points. The last match of the IPL 2021 season took place on May 2, between the Punjab Kings and the Delhi Capitals before the league was indefinitely postponed on May 4. As per the IPL 2021 UAE date fixed by the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI, the remaining matches of the IPL 2021 season will be resumed between the period of September 19 – October 15.

