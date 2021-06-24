WTC Final Winner: New Zealand's Winning Moment Captured Real-time By ICC | Watch

The New Zealand cricket team won the inaugural World Test Championship Final on Wednesday after defeating India by 8 wickets at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor took their side across the finish line as both the batsmen remained unbeaten on the final day of India vs New Zealand Final. The Kiwis were overjoyed during the moment when Ross Taylor scored the winning runs to make New Zealand the first WTC Final winner.

The winning moment of India vs New Zealand Final

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has shared the final winning moment of New Zealand’s victory where the Kiwis can be seen celebrating in the dressing room after Ross Taylor scored the winning runs. The ICC shared a video of the New Zealand dressing room where the Kiwis celebrated their victory by screaming and jumping in joy. The New Zealand players congratulated each other and later all the players came down in the stadium to greet Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor who stayed at the crease till the end.

The @BLACKCAPS dressing room the moment Ross Taylor hit the winning runs in the #WTC21 Final 📹 pic.twitter.com/FAO5vuYGd8 — ICC (@ICC) June 23, 2021

Speaking in the post-match press conference, Kane Williamson said that it was the pinnacle, being involved in the final against a formidable side like India. He further added that team India certainly showed their quality and it was a lot of heart that allowed the New Zealand team to stay in the game for long periods. He also said that a lot of credit went to the way their group adjusted and stayed in the battle because it was a battle and no one with the bat got momentum at any point in time as the ball kept going past the outside edge and there were always opportunities.

New Zealand's road to becoming the WTC Final winner

As the play resumed on the reserve day, the New Zealand team managed to restrict India for a score of 170 runs. Tim Southee took a total of 4 wickets in the second innings while Trent Boult took 3 wickets. Kyle Jamieson emerged as the top bowler in the WTC Final as he took a total of 7 wickets. Kyle Jamieson registered a 5-wicket haul in the first innings. New Zealand had a target of 139 runs and Kane Williamson’s brilliant unbeaten half-century followed by Ross Taylor’s unbeaten 47 runs took the New Zealand team across the finish line to make them the first WTC Final winner.

BJ Watling retirement news

The WTC Final was also the last match that was played by one of New Zealand’s finest wicket-keeper batsman BJ Watling. Speaking on BJ Watling retirement, Tim Southee said that BJ Watling summed up what this team meant, and they wanted to send him off with a win at the start of the tour. The BJ Watling retirement news was announced before the New Zealand tour of England. The wicketkeeper-batsman has retired from all forms of cricket after becoming the winner of the World Test Championship Final.

IMAGE: ICC Twitter