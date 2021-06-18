India Vs New Zealand WTC Final Live Score: Kohli To Tweak WTC Final Playing XI Post?

Quick links:
Image Credit: ICC
With the first day of the World Test Championship final at Southampton being washed out without even the toss taking place, Team India might consider making some changes to their playing XI that they announced late Thursday night.
When rain didn't stop play 😉#TeamIndia members enjoyed a game of dart on the sidelines during the rain break in Southampton 🎯#WTC21 Final pic.twitter.com/nirjCfzjMM— BCCI (@BCCI) June 18, 2021
☔— ICC (@ICC) June 18, 2021
OPPO Shot of the Day 📸@OPPOIndia | #WTC21 | #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/NOJiUGVHxh
The play on Day 2 of the first-ever World Test Championship final will start early at 2:00 pm IST. According to Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the WTC final, 98 overs will be bowled on Day 2 of the one-off Test between India and New Zealand.
Day 1 has been called at the Hampshire Bowl. A brief period without rain after lunch but it's back now and the Match Officials have called things. 98 overs now scheduled for tomorrow with a 10-30am local start. #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/XRzie08aAP— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 18, 2021
Only way to play #WTC2021 right now🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/DhF5wLDGag— Siva Harsha || S/H 📽️🎥 (@SivaHarsha_1) June 18, 2021
Raining in Southampton. Why @ICC conducted Finals in England in this time?? Rain always washes out best matches :( Let's pray 🙇 #INDvNZ #WTC21 #WTCFinal #IndiaVsNewZealand #WTC2021 #WorldTestChampionship #ViratKohli #KaneWilliamson #WTCFinal2021 pic.twitter.com/pwUqPG3lwt— Abhinash Sabat (@im_abhinash) June 18, 2021
#WTCFinal2021 #WTC2021— Satyam Singh (@MyFreakyTweets) June 18, 2021
ICC should consider this design for England cricket stadiums 😂 pic.twitter.com/v0t1csvSlI
Live scenes from England#WTC2021 pic.twitter.com/IPawvxzP9a— Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) June 18, 2021
#WTC2021— MsParacetamol (@PreetiS_1530) June 18, 2021
Spectators waiting for match to start at Southampton be like: pic.twitter.com/W4kk7eYmWQ
Day one of #WTCFinal2021 called off but enjoying watching Shafali Varma in the #INDWvsENGW Test. Delight to watch the fearlessness. pic.twitter.com/cvg0agstUO— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 18, 2021
Day 1 of the WTC final has been officially called off by the ICC without a single ball being bowled. The inspection was supposed to be held at 7:30 pm IST but now the match officials have decided to abandon the play on Day 1 due to wet outfield.
UPDATE - Unfortunately, play on Day 1 has been called off due to rains. 10.30 AM local time start tomorrow.#WTC21— BCCI (@BCCI) June 18, 2021
Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has said Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri will know that the WTC final is without any doubt the ultimate Test match. Kohli and Shastri had earlier played down the importance of the WTC final, saying "it is not the only Test match they are slated to play in England and that a single game can never decide which is the best team in the world". Pathan has said that deep down both Kohli and Shastri will know that the WTC final is the ultimate Test match because it will crown the first-ever Test champion in 144 years of the longest format.
According to experts who are in England, there has been no rain in Southampton for over half an hour now. However, the outfield at the Ageas Bowl Stadium has accumulated a lot of water, which still needs to be cleared up before the play could begin. The ICC has announced that the next round of inspection will take place at 7:30 pm IST and if it's raining at the time, the day of play will be called off.
"What makes a Test cricketer in India very special is the ability to handle pressure." 👀— ICC (@ICC) June 18, 2021
Find out how the India players are keeping their cool ahead of the #WTC21 Final 👇 pic.twitter.com/8iLfvGW3pA
UPDATE - It has stopped raining and there will be an inspection at 3 PM local and 7.30 PM IST. #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/VzzuXxGPrF— BCCI (@BCCI) June 18, 2021
The umpires have been out to have a look at the ground here in Southampton. They are going to have another inspection at 3pm. Still pretty wet and rain is foreacast but it has been dry for a while so fingers crossed. #WTC21— Rob Johnston (@RobJ_Cricket) June 18, 2021
Not tossed yet, no list exchanged.. Unless the playing conditions are specifically different in #WTC..— WV Raman (@wvraman) June 18, 2021
Rakita Rakita Rakita hooo😂😂 https://t.co/dg3JpYXwSB— Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) June 18, 2021
Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's wife Prithi Narayanan has shared an update regarding the weather in Southampton. According to Prithi, rain has stopped and fans at the stadium are "very happy". Prithi added that she can hear the dhol and loud singing at the Ageas Bowl.
Rain has stopped. Fans are happy. I can hear the dol and happy singing. And @ashwinravi99 is going to do what he needs to do - have lunch. pic.twitter.com/7Ft0YnsPXL— Wear a mask. Take your vaccine. (@prithinarayanan) June 18, 2021
The wait continues 🌧️ #WTC21 Final pic.twitter.com/kNJofd2RfK— BCCI (@BCCI) June 18, 2021
It's still raining at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton as we await the start of play ⛈️#WTC21 Final | #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/CTSezyi4VZ— ICC (@ICC) June 18, 2021
Former India international Sanjay Manjrekar wants the Virat Kohli-led boys to lose the toss and bat first in the WTC final against New Zealand. Manjrekar believes that the flip of the coin will not play a major part in the game and even if Kohli loses the toss, Team India is poised to win.
"I don't think toss is going to be crucial. If you win the toss and bat really well, that's a different matter. But if India loses, that will be ideal for them because they'd want to do the right thing and bat first. So I just hope for Virat Kohli's sake that they lose the toss. Of late, in Test cricket, losing tosses have won plenty of matches so it's not the deciding factor," Manjrekar said.
"For us to sit here again, in another final of an ICC event, is very satisfying."— ICC (@ICC) June 18, 2021
Hear what the @BLACKCAPS have to say ahead of the exciting #WTC21 Final 👇 pic.twitter.com/v8XuuTzAmi
Meanwhile, India Women have been bowled all-out for 231 on Day 3 of the one-off Test against England Women in Bristol. England Women have secured a lead of 165 runs and have enforced a follow-on on India Women.
INNINGS BREAK: #TeamIndia all-out for 231 on Day 3 of the #ENGvIND Test!— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) June 18, 2021
England secure a 165-run lead & enforce follow-on.
Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/Em31vo4nWB pic.twitter.com/9g3cvKVlOO
The weather might be gloomy but our fans are always in high spirits! 🤩— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) June 18, 2021
Hoping for some play today at Southampton! 🤞🏼#PlayBold #TeamIndia #WTC21 #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/nNKpFO25fi
The reserve day for the much-awaited ICC World Test Championship final might come into play as rain has started pouring back again in Southampton after providing a glimmer of hope a few minutes ago. The outfield at the Ageas Bowl has accumulated a lot of water, which will still need a clearing up after the shower stops, meaning the entire day of play might be called off by the umpires and match referee.
It's absolutely hammering it down again in Southampton. My earlier optimism (from about 10 mins ago) has now vanished #WTCFinal— Chris Stocks (@StocksC_cricket) June 18, 2021
Rain has reportedly stopped pouring in Southampton and the game might start later in the afternoon if the weather remains dry. However, the outfield at the Ageas Bowl has accumulated a lot of water, which still needs to be cleared up in order to start the play.
There's been a break in the weather in Southampton. If it stays dry we might get some play late afternoon if they can clear the lakes on outfield. If we were at Lord's it'd be cleared in about 90 mins #WTCFinal— Chris Stocks (@StocksC_cricket) June 18, 2021
Day 6 here we come. #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/r7155pN1Zk— simon hughes (@theanalyst) June 18, 2021
"I hate that question, but ..."— ICC (@ICC) June 18, 2021
The commentators predict the winner of the upcoming #WTC21 Final 🧙♂️
Who do you think will come out on top? pic.twitter.com/LR4ETVpmLz
I see India have been saved by the weather …. 😜 #WorldTestChampionship— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 18, 2021
Former England skipper Nasser Hussain has said that the reserve day might come into play if it continues to rain in Southampton for another couple of hours. According to Hussain, rain is still pouring over at the Ageas Bowl Stadium and the Day of play might be called off by the umpires if it continues with the same intensity after lunch.
Former India cricketer VVS Laxman has claimed that a lot of Indians will be supporting the Kiwis in the World Test Championship final because they are very likable characters.
India's keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has said it will be the biggest moment in his life if they win the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship final. Pant, while speaking to the ICC, said after the 2016 U-19 World Cup, the WTC final is the biggest stage he is representing India and that too early on in his career. He said it will be a big moment for him and the team if they win the final.
To all those in India googling about weather, it's still windy and pouring in here.— DK (@DineshKarthik) June 18, 2021
Rain Gods are not in mood to miss the first day!#WTCFinal pic.twitter.com/1c3befwAPT