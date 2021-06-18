Last Updated:

India Vs New Zealand WTC Final Live Score: Kohli To Tweak WTC Final Playing XI Post?

India and New Zealand are all set to lock horns today to play the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship final in Southampton.

21:14 IST, June 18th 2021
R Sridhar hints Team India might consider making changes in WTC playing XI

With the first day of the World Test Championship final at Southampton being washed out without even the toss taking place, Team India might consider making some changes to their playing XI that they announced late Thursday night. 

Read Here What Team India's Fielding Coach R Sridhar Said

20:10 IST, June 18th 2021
What Team India members did during the rain break?

 

20:07 IST, June 18th 2021
Shot of the Day

 

19:49 IST, June 18th 2021
Play on Day 2 to start early

The play on Day 2 of the first-ever World Test Championship final will start early at 2:00 pm IST. According to Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the WTC final, 98 overs will be bowled on Day 2 of the one-off Test between India and New Zealand. 

 

19:35 IST, June 18th 2021
Memes flood social media as rain abandons play on Day 1

 

19:27 IST, June 18th 2021
Sehwag reacts to suspension of play on Day 1

 

19:18 IST, June 18th 2021
Play abandoned for Day 1 due to wet outfield

Day 1 of the WTC final has been officially called off by the ICC without a single ball being bowled. The inspection was supposed to be held at 7:30 pm IST but now the match officials have decided to abandon the play on Day 1 due to wet outfield. 

 

19:13 IST, June 18th 2021
'Deep down Kohli and Shastri will know this is the ultimate Test': Pathan

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has said Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri will know that the WTC final is without any doubt the ultimate Test match. Kohli and Shastri had earlier played down the importance of the WTC final, saying "it is not the only Test match they are slated to play in England and that a single game can never decide which is the best team in the world". Pathan has said that deep down both Kohli and Shastri will know that the WTC final is the ultimate Test match because it will crown the first-ever Test champion in 144 years of the longest format.  

18:57 IST, June 18th 2021
No rain for half an hour

According to experts who are in England, there has been no rain in Southampton for over half an hour now. However, the outfield at the Ageas Bowl Stadium has accumulated a lot of water, which still needs to be cleared up before the play could begin. The ICC has announced that the next round of inspection will take place at 7:30 pm IST and if it's raining at the time, the day of play will be called off. 

18:45 IST, June 18th 2021
'What makes Indian Test cricketers special'

 

18:39 IST, June 18th 2021
Ground inspection at 7:30 pm IST

 

18:34 IST, June 18th 2021
Umpires to inspect ground at 3:00 pm local time

 

18:25 IST, June 18th 2021
No Toss yet, No list exchanged: WV Raman

 

18:11 IST, June 18th 2021
Ashwin responds to wife's optimistic post

 

17:56 IST, June 18th 2021
Rain has stopped in Southampton

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's wife Prithi Narayanan has shared an update regarding the weather in Southampton. According to Prithi, rain has stopped and fans at the stadium are "very happy". Prithi added that she can hear the dhol and loud singing at the Ageas Bowl.  

 

 

 

17:35 IST, June 18th 2021
The wait continues for Men in Blue

 

17:29 IST, June 18th 2021
Still raining in Southampton, ICC confirms

 

17:25 IST, June 18th 2021
Sanjay Manjrekar wants India to lose the toss

Former India international Sanjay Manjrekar wants the Virat Kohli-led boys to lose the toss and bat first in the WTC final against New Zealand. Manjrekar believes that the flip of the coin will not play a major part in the game and even if Kohli loses the toss, Team India is poised to win. 

"I don't think toss is going to be crucial. If you win the toss and bat really well, that's a different matter. But if India loses, that will be ideal for them because they'd want to do the right thing and bat first. So I just hope for Virat Kohli's sake that they lose the toss. Of late, in Test cricket, losing tosses have won plenty of matches so it's not the deciding factor," Manjrekar said.

17:20 IST, June 18th 2021
'Reaching another final of an ICC event is very satisfying': Southee

 

17:18 IST, June 18th 2021
India Women vs England Women

Meanwhile, India Women have been bowled all-out for 231 on Day 3 of the one-off Test against England Women in Bristol. England Women have secured a lead of 165 runs and have enforced a follow-on on India Women. 

 

17:10 IST, June 18th 2021
Indian fans in high spirits despite gloomy weather

 

pointer
Rain starts pouring back in Southampton

The reserve day for the much-awaited ICC World Test Championship final might come into play as rain has started pouring back again in Southampton after providing a glimmer of hope a few minutes ago. The outfield at the Ageas Bowl has accumulated a lot of water, which will still need a clearing up after the shower stops, meaning the entire day of play might be called off by the umpires and match referee.    

 

16:42 IST, June 18th 2021
Rain stops in Southampton, outfield still needs clearing up

Rain has reportedly stopped pouring in Southampton and the game might start later in the afternoon if the weather remains dry. However, the outfield at the Ageas Bowl has accumulated a lot of water, which still needs to be cleared up in order to start the play. 

 

16:29 IST, June 18th 2021
Rain delays play, No start in sight after lunch

 

16:23 IST, June 18th 2021
WTC commentators predict inaugural winner

 

16:15 IST, June 18th 2021
Michael Vaughan jokes about weather in England, says 'India have been saved'

 

16:04 IST, June 18th 2021
Day 6 might be used if it continues to rain: Nasser Hussain

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain has said that the reserve day might come into play if it continues to rain in Southampton for another couple of hours. According to Hussain, rain is still pouring over at the Ageas Bowl Stadium and the Day of play might be called off by the umpires if it continues with the same intensity after lunch. 

16:02 IST, June 18th 2021
'Lot of Indians will be supporting New Zealand': VVS Laxman

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman has claimed that a lot of Indians will be supporting the Kiwis in the World Test Championship final because they are very likable characters. 

15:51 IST, June 18th 2021
'It will be biggest moment in my life if we win WTC final': Pant

India's keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has said it will be the biggest moment in his life if they win the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship final. Pant, while speaking to the ICC, said after the 2016 U-19 World Cup, the WTC final is the biggest stage he is representing India and that too early on in his career. He said it will be a big moment for him and the team if they win the final.  

15:48 IST, June 18th 2021
Dinesh Karthik provides update on Southampton weather

 

