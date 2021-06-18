India Vs New Zealand WTC Final Live Score: Kohli To Tweak WTC Final Playing XI Post?

Former India international Sanjay Manjrekar wants the Virat Kohli-led boys to lose the toss and bat first in the WTC final against New Zealand. Manjrekar believes that the flip of the coin will not play a major part in the game and even if Kohli loses the toss, Team India is poised to win.

"I don't think toss is going to be crucial. If you win the toss and bat really well, that's a different matter. But if India loses, that will be ideal for them because they'd want to do the right thing and bat first. So I just hope for Virat Kohli's sake that they lose the toss. Of late, in Test cricket, losing tosses have won plenty of matches so it's not the deciding factor," Manjrekar said.