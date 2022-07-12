WTC Points Table: Updated ICC World Test Championship Standings After SL Vs AUS 2nd Test

The 2nd Test match between Sri Lanka and Australia at the Galle International Stadium, ended with Sri Lanka’s win on Monday, after the home side picked up a thumping win by an innings and 39 runs. Bowler Prabath Jayasuriya made headlines for picking up six-wicket hauls in both innings of the game, which proved to be the winning difference for both teams. Earlier in the first innings of the match, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne contributed with individual centuries, while Dinesh Chandimal’s double century in the second innings also became one of the talking points about the game.

Meanwhile, the win enabled Sri Lanka to finish the two-match Test series at 1-1 as skippers Pat Cummins and Dimuth Karunaratne shared the trophy. The win also gave Sri Lanka valuable points in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table for the ongoing 2021-23 cycle. Having said that, Sri Lanka currently finds itself placed third in the ICC WTC standings, below South Africa and Australia.

A look at the ICC WTC standings after Sri Lanka's win over Australia

The Lankan side has a total of 52 points to their credit, with a point percentage of 54.17. The Lankan team has won four Test matches, drawn one game, and have faced defeat on three occasions. At the same time, this was Sri Lanka’s fourth Test series of the ongoing WTC cycle.

While Sri Lanka sits at third, the points table is currently led by South Africa, who have a points percentage of 71.43 and have earned 60 points so far. The Proteas have won five out of the seven games they have played in the cycle, with only two defeats and no drawn games. They have played a total of three series so far in the current cycle.

In the meantime, the Aussie squad finds themselves placed second in the ICC WTC 2021-22 points table with 60 points and a points percentage of 70. Australia has won six Test matches under the current cycle, while they have lost one and drawn three games so far. Australia is followed by Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and India in the points table respectively.

Indian cricket team is placed at 5th position in ICC WTC points table

Having suffered a hefty loss at the hands of England in their last red-ball appearance, India sits at 5th position in the ICC WTC 2021-23 points table. The Indians have a points percentage of 52.08, with 75 points to their name so far. India has won six matches, lost four matches and have returned with two draws.

