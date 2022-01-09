WTC Points Table: Updated Standings After Australia & England's Draw In 4th Ashes Test

The fourth Test match of the Ashes 2021-22 series between Australia and England at the Syndey Cricket Ground ended in a draw as the hosts were denied a 4-0 lead in the coveted tournament by a margin of one wicket. England managed to avoid getting all out as Stuart Broad and James Anderson remained unbeaten after a tenth-wicket partnership of zero runs off 12 overs. England finished day 5 with the fourth innings total of 270 runs after losing nine wickets, chasing the target of 388 runs set by the Aussies.

While allrounder Ben Stokes hit twin fifties for England in both innings, Usman Khawaja went on to hit centuries in both batting innings for Australia in his comeback match after not playing Test matches for over two years. However, England fought hard in the fourth innings and spoilt Australia’s dream of a 5-0 dominating finish to the Ashes.

Here's how the #WTC23 table stacks up after that intriguing fourth #Ashes Test 🔢 pic.twitter.com/tTA20LdebR — ICC (@ICC) January 9, 2022

Australia slip to 2nd in the ICC World Test Championship points table

Meanwhile, after the sensational draw at Sydney, Australia now sit second to Sri Lanka in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table for the 2021-23 cycle. Sri Lanka sits at the first position with a 100% win percentage and 24 points after winning both the matches they have played in the cycle. Whereas, Australia sit second with a win percentage of 83.33 with 40 points as they drew their first match after winning the previous three matches of the Ashes.

India sit fourth in the points standings

The Aussies are followed by Pakistan with a win percentage of 75.00 with 36 points, as they have won three and lost two matches in the two series they have played. At the same time, India sits fourth in the standings with a win percentage of 55.21 with 53 points, after winning four, losing two, and drawing two matches in the three series they have played, including ongoing India vs South Africa, three-match Test series. South Africa earlier earned their first points of the ICC WTC 2021-23 cycle by winning over India by seven wickets in the second Test at Johannesburg this week.

Following their win, South Africa sits sixth in the standings with a 50% win percentage with 12 points, after winning and losing one match each. At the same time, Bangladesh, West Indies, New Zealand sit sixth, seventh, and eighth in the points table. While Australia’s Ashes rivals England sit at the bottom of the table, with a win percentage of 10.41% with 10 points, as they have won only one match, lost five while two matches have ended in draws.

