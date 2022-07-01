WTC Points Table: Updated World Test Championship Standings After Australia's Win Over SL

Australia defeated Sri Lanka in the first Test match at the Galle International Stadium on Friday. Australia won the match by 10 wickets courtesy of some brilliant performances from Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, and Nathan Lyon. While Khawaja and Green scored a half-century each in Australia's first innings to provide a massive lead in the game, Lyon picked a total of nine wickets to help his side steamroll the home team. Lyon picked five wickets in the first innings of the game and then backed it up by picking four more wickets in the third innings.

Australia first bowled Sri Lanka out for 212 runs on Day 1 of the game before scoring a mammoth 321 runs in their first innings. Khawaja scored 71 off 130 balls, while Green scored 77 off 109 balls. Alex Carey contributed with a quickfire 45 off 47 balls. Australia then bowled Sri Lanka out for just 113 runs. Apart from Dimuth Karunaratne, none of the other Sri Lankan batters were able to cross the 20-run mark. Australia needed just 5 runs to win in the final innings. David Warner hit a four and a six to finish the game in style. Green was named the player of the match for his outstanding knock in Australia's first innings.

Meanwhile, let's take a look at the updated ICC World Test Championship standings after Australia's win over Sri Lanka in the first Test Match.

ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 standings

Australia are currently on top of the table with 77.78 percentage points and six wins in nine matches. Australia have not lost a single match so far in their campaign. South Africa are second on the table with percentage points of 71.43. The Proteas have won five games and lost two matches out of the seven Tests they have played so far. India, the finalist from the previous edition of the WTC, are ranked third on the table with 58.33 percentage points. India have won six matches, lost three, and drawn two Tests so far.

Pakistan and West Indies are ranked fourth and fifth on the table, respectively. Sri Lanka occupy the sixth spot, while England are in the seventh position. Defending champions New Zealand are ranked eighth on the table, while Bangladesh are at the bottom with just 1 win in 10 matches.

ICC WTC Points Table

Pos Team PCT (%) PTS W L D 1 Australia 77.78 84 6 0 3 2 South Africa 71.43 60 5 2 0 3 India 58.33 77 6 3 2 4 Pakistan 52.38 44 3 2 2 5 West Indies 50 54 4 3 2 6 Sri Lanka 47.62 40 3 3 1 7 England 28.89 52 4 7 4 8 New Zealand 25.93 28 2 6 1 9 Bangladesh 13.33 16 1 8 1

Image: Twitter/SriLankaCricket