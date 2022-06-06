England defeated New Zealand in the first Test match at the iconic Lord's cricket ground on Sunday. England won the match by 5 wickets courtesy of a brilliant knock by former skipper Joe Root, who remained unbeaten at 115 runs in the final innings to help his team chase down a target of 277 runs. The century not only helped England to secure a win but also saw Root become the 14th player in Test cricket to score more than 10,000 runs.

The match began with England dismissing New Zealand for a low score of 132 runs in their first innings. The Kiwis bounced back in the second innings and bowled England out for 141 runs. New Zealand batters then scored 285 runs in the third innings thanks to Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell, who scored 108 and 96 runs, respectively. In response, the hosts chased down the total in 78.5 overs courtesy of a brilliant century from Joe Root. Ben Stokes also contributed with 54 runs off 110 balls.

Meanwhile, here is a sneak peek into where other teams stand in the updated ICC World Test Championship points table after England's victory over New Zealand in the first Test.

Australia remain on top of the WTC points table with 75 percentage points. In the current edition of the Test championship, Australia have played eight matches and won five games, drew six, and lost zero. South Africa are in the second position with 71.43 percentage points. The Proteas have played seven matches and won five, lost two, and drew zero. Last year's finalists India are in third position with 58.33 percentage points. The Men in Blue have played 11 matches and won six, lost three, and drew two.

Sri Lanka and Pakistan are the other two teams part of the top five in the WTC points table. West Indies, New Zealand, England, and Bangladesh are ranked sixth, seventh, eighth, and ninth, respectively.

WTC Points Table

POS Team PCT(%) PTS W D L 1 Australia 75 72 5 0 3 2 South Africa 71.43 60 5 2 0 3 India 58.33 77 6 3 2 4 Sri Lanka 55.56 40 3 2 1 5 Pakistan 52.38 44 3 2 2 6 West Indies 35.71 30 2 3 2 7 New Zealand 33.33 28 2 4 1 8 England 19.23 30 2 7 4 9 Bangladesh 16.67 16 1 6 1

Image: EnglandCricket/Twitter