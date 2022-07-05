England recorded their highest-ever fourth innings run-chase as they defeated India by 7 wickets in the fifth Test at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham. Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow smashed hundreds for England to take their team to a comfortable victory against the world number 2 ranked Test side. It is the first time that Team India has failed to defend a total of 350+ in their Test cricket history.

World Test Championship 2021/23 Points Table after ENG vs IND 5th Test

Bumrah and Co. were docked two points for slow over-rate in the Edgbaston Test and were also fined 40% of their match fees. India dropped their percentage to 52.08 after losing the fifth Test match to England. India have 75 points from 12 Test matches. It has further hampered their chances of qualification for the WTC final in 2023. They are in fourth position behind Pakistan (52.38) South Africa (71.43) and leaders Australia (77.78). Meanwhile, England have 33.33 PCT with 64 points in the WTC table. India have won 6, lost 4 and drawn 3 matches in this cycle of the World Test Championship.

England vs India: Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow power ENG to 7-wicket win

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow scored majestic centuries as England pulled off their highest-ever successful run chase in the longest format for a convincing seven-wicket win over India in the rescheduled fifth Test on Tuesday.England overhauled the 378-run target in the morning session of the fifth and final day with Root and Bairstow remaining unbeaten on 142 and 114 respectively. England's win meant that the five-match Test series, which spilled over to this year due to COVID-19 cases in the Indian camp last year, ended in 2-2 draw.

This was the fourth time England chased down a target of over 250 in the fourth innings, the earlier three being against New Zealand -- 277, 299, 296 -- in their 3-0 home Test series win last month. Resuming the day at 259 for 3, England hit the required 119 runs in 19.4 overs. Root's 173-ball innings was decorated with 19 fours and one six while Bairstow struck 15 boundaries and hit once over the ropes in his 145 ball innings. It was Bairstow's second ton of the match as he had made 106 off 140 balls in the England first innings.

Brief Scores: England: 284 & 378/3 in 76.4 overs (Joe Root 142 not out, Jonny Bairstow 114 not out, Alex Lees 56; Jasprit Bumrah 2/74) beat India 416 & 245 by seven wickets.

(with PTI inputs)