WV Raman Backs SS Das As Indian Women's Batting Coach, Says 'he Will Be Extremely Useful'

Former India women's cricket team coach WV Raman feels that Shiv Sunder Das will be 'extremely useful' as the batting coach of the side during the upcoming England tour starting June 16.

'He will be extremely useful': WV Raman

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Raman wrote that since Shiv Sunder Das is a part of the coaching staff on the tour of England, he will be extremely useful after which the former concluded by wishing Das luck.

Gather that SS Das is a part of the coaching staff on the tour of England..He will be extremely useful.. Good luck Dassy... #bcciwomen — WV Raman (@wvraman) May 17, 2021

Meanwhile, WV Raman was sacked as the national women's team head coach last Thursday and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) went on to name former Team India spinner Ramesh Powar as his successor.

Under Raman's tenure, the Indian eves had made it to the finals of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 where they went down to the mighty Aussies in a one-sided finale at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground as the Meg Lanning-led side successfully retained their title and also won the T20 World Cup for a record fifth time.

Powar will be assuming the role of the head coach of the Indian team ahead of the crucial ICC Women's World Cup next year. A former coach of the Indian Women’s Team from July-November 2018, it was under him that India qualified for the semi-final of the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup in 2018 and also won 14 T20 matches in a row. He recently coached the Mumbai senior team that won the Vijay Hazare Trophy and has worked at the National Cricket Academy as a bowling coach.

India women's tour of England 2021

The India women's cricket team is scheduled to tour England for a one-off Test match against the England women's team that will be followed by three One Day Internationals and three T20Is from 16 June to 15 July 2021. Veteran Mithali Raj will be leading the Indian eves in the Test match and the ODI series while Harmanpreet Kaur will be captaining the side in the T20 Internationals.

Meanwhile, the Indian women's team will be competing in the longest format of the game for the first time in almost seven years. They had last played a Test match in November 2014, against South Africa.

Shiv Sunder Das's cricketing career

In his short international cricketing career, SS Das had represented India at the highest level in 23 Tests, and, four ODIs where he has amassed 1326, and, 39 runs respectively. Das has two centuries to his name in red-ball cricket.

