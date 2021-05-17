WV Raman Lashes Out At Indian Publication For Misusing His Name In Controversial Interview

The removal of WV Raman as the head coach of the India women's cricket team has given rise to a discussion regarding the coaching dynamics of women’s cricket under the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI. WV Raman had guided the Indian women’s cricket team to the T20 World Cup Final that was held last year and it was unclear as to why his tenure wasn’t increased after getting considerable results with the team. After the removal of Raman, former cricketer and coach, Purnima Rau gave an interview to News18 expressing her views about the current scenario of women’s cricket in India.

Former coach Purnima Rau expresses her disappointment

When asked about the whole situation of the India women's cricket team, Purnima Rau said that the coaches are taken for granted and there seemed to be no respect for them. She further took the blame to everyone involved in the game, from players to administrators and the support staff. She claimed that the situation had come to a point where the game was starting to get affected. WV Raman had also written to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and National Cricket Academy (NCA) head Rahul Dravid, alleging about the changing culture in the national team.

Going further with the interview, Rau was asked about the issue with the selection of players to which she replied that everybody in the team had an agenda and everything was happening as per vested interests. Rau had been removed as the head coach a few months before the 2017 World Cup and was disappointed due to the lack of consideration given to the coaches. She further said that the team that Ramesh Powar had prepared was taken over by Raman.

Claim by former coach Purnima Rau

She further claimed that Raman had made a statement after his removal saying that the team, he had prepared was now being taken over by Ramesh Powar again. This was a subtle dig at the fact that the team that Tushar Arothe had taken charge of just before the 2017 World Cup, was prepared by Rau herself. However, Raman had now claimed that he never made such a statement claimed by Purnima Rau in the interview.

WV Raman's clarification

WV Raman clarified his stand on Twitter through the tweet made by the renowned author Vijay Lokapally where she had shared this interview. He replied on the tweet saying that to be clear for everyone’s benefit he had never made such a statement anywhere. Notably, WV Raman was appointed the head coach of the India women's national team in December 2018.

