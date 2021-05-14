WV Raman Writes to Ganguly Alleges 'prima Donna Culture' In Indian Women’s Cricket Team

The removal of WV Raman from the post of head coach of the Indian Women's Cricket Team has not gone down well as the former India Test batsman has written a letter to BCCI President Sourav Ganguly. WV Raman in his letter has alleged that there is a 'prima donna culture' in the national team and it needs to change. On Thursday, WV Raman was removed from the position of head coach after CAC recommended Ramesh Powar as the most suitable to guide the Indian Women's cricket team.

The three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Indian Women's Team former wicket-keeper Sulakshana Naik, Madan Lal, and Team India's former speedster Rudra Pratap Singh interviewed the applicants and unanimously agreed on Ramesh Powar’s candidature.

Raman in his mail has also offered to present the roadmap for women's cricket in the country if asked. Notably, the mail has also been marked to National Cricket Academy head Rahul Dravid. "As far as I know, Raman has said that he has always 'believed in team being placed above everybody else and insisted that no individual can really be a prima donna'," a source privy to Raman's mail told PTI.

"Raman has asked Dada (Ganguly) that if a past accomplished performer feels constrained by this culture, then he (Ganguly) as a former India captain, should take a call on this matter, whether the coach is asking for too much," the source added.

As the report suggests, Raman is dismayed by allegations that he is not proactive as a coach. He has recalled how he oversaw three training sessions (for Trailblazers, Velocity and Supernovas) between 1 pm to 9 pm in humid UAE conditions during the last T20 challenge.

Notably, In December 2018, WV Raman was appointed the head coach of the India women's national team. Under his tenure, India managed to reach the finals of the T20 World Cup 2020.

