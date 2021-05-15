WV Raman's Letter To Ganguly Aimed At Mithali Raj? Ex-India Coach Makes Explosive Claims

Days after being sacked as the coach of India's women cricket team despite reaching the finals of the T20 World Cup last year, WV Raman has now alleged that a 'smear campaign' against him has gained unwarranted traction. In a mail to the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, which has also been marked to National Cricket Academy head Rahul Dravid, the former India cricketer has sought an end to the 'smear campaign' and said that it would be "extremely disconcerting" if his candidature was rejected due to reasons other than "my incompetency as a coach".

According to reports, an alleged rift between WV Raman and some top players of the team had led to the ouster of the coach that led India's women team to the prestigious ICC tournament's finale last year. Reports suggested that he had an infamous fall-out with captain ODI Mithali Raj, which brought his role at the helm of the team under the scanner. While Raman's letter didn't name anyone, it is understood that he was writing about the star culture that prevails in the team, which he said is probably doing more harm than good.

"Especially if (his ouster as the coach) it was due to allegations from people who were more focussed on achieving their personal objectives at the expense of the overall hygiene and welfare of the Indian women's team and the pride of the country," Raman wrote in his mail. He said he was not used to "moaning and whining" but was bringing up the issues in case the BCCI president wishes to do a course correction.

'Salvage women's cricket falling'

"If some people in the system have been highly accommodative to the extent of being seemingly obsequious to an accomplished performer for years on end and if that performer feels constrained to adhere to the culture, then I would leave it to you to decide if the coach was asking for too much. In a coaching career spanning 20 years, I have always created a culture in which the team always comes first and insisted on no individual overriding either the game or the team," he said in target presumably at the star culture.

"The time has come for you two accomplished former legends to salvage women's cricket falling which things could gather momentum in the wrong direction," he warned. "I have some suggestions that might help in the improvement of women's cricket. I will be delighted to share those if you are interested," Raman concluded.

Notably, in a departing note, Raman - a former India cricketer himself - had wished the best to his successor Ramesh Powar. Taking to Twitter, Raman wrote that he looks forward to seeing the 'girls soar' under Powar's guidance. Raman's note was acknowledged by Powar as well, who thanked his predecessor and remarked that he would try his best.

All the best @imrameshpowar with the @BCCIWomen in this spell.. Look forward to seeing the girls soar under your guidance.. — WV Raman (@wvraman) May 13, 2021

Powar appointed as Head Coach

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the appointment of India's former off-spinner Ramesh Powar as the Head Coach of Team India (Senior Women). The BCCI had advertised for the post and received over 35 applications. As per BCCI's official website, the three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Indian Women's Team former wicket-keeper Sulakshana Naik, Madan Lal, and Team India's former speedster Rudra Pratap Singh interviewed the applicants and unanimously agreed on Ramesh Powar’s candidature.