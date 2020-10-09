WW Vs CS Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Malaysian T20 League Game Preview

Western Warriors will square off against Central Smashers in the Malaysian T20 League. The match will be played on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Here's the WW vs CS Dream11 prediction, schedule, preview, WW vs CS Dream11 team news and other details of the match.

WW vs CS Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Kinrara Oval

Date: Saturday, October 10, 2020

Time: 9 AM IST

WW vs CS Dream11 prediction and preview

35 off 15 in the last game, more quick runs today to go with yet another great catch 🔥



How long before Ammar Zuhdi plays for Malaysia? 🤔

pic.twitter.com/JWv019sXOq — Jay Dansinghani 🏏 (@JayCricketDude) October 8, 2020

Central Smashers lead the Malaysian T20 Super Series table. The team have won three of their five games in the competition, bagging six points in all. On the other hand, Western Warriors occupy the third spot in the competition with four points in as many games. They have won and lost two games each.

WW vs CS Dream11 prediction: WW vs CS Dream11 team news

Western Warriors: Shafiq Sharif, Syed Rehmanatullah, Sharvin Muniandy, Ahmad Zubaidi, Saifullah Malik, Faiz Nasir, Dhivendran Mogan, Muhammad Amir Azim, Raj Kumar Rajendran, Abdul Rashid Ahad, Jamahidaya Intan, Kevin Perera, Suharril Fetri, Yusrina Yaakop, Arief Yusof, Ahmad Akmal Alif Bin Zainal, Sachinu Hettige, Haiqal Khair, Rizwan Haider, Ahmad Zubaidi, Haiqal Khair, Abdul Rashid-Ahad

Central Smashers: Muhammad Amirul Syahmi Rahmat Shah, Wan Julia, Fitri Sham, Lokman Nur Hakim, Janidu Himsara, Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan, Rohit Vyas, Unni Pravan Namit, Yash Jignesh Jhaveri, Muhammad Hasif Norhaizan Ajeb Khan, Alam Muhammad Saif, Ahmad Faiz, Muhammad Wafiq, Anwar Arudin, Ainna Hashim Mohd Nazril Abd Rahman, Muhammad Shahid Adzli. Ajeb Khan

WW vs CS Dream11 prediction: WW vs CS playing 11

Wicketkeeper: Shafiq Sharif

Batsmen: Ahmad Faiz, Muhammad Hasif Norhaizan Ajeb Khan,

All-rounders: Dhivendran Mogan, Ainna Hashim Mohd Nazril Abd Rahman

Bowlers: Haiqal Khair, Abdul Rashid-Ahad, Muhammad Shahid Adzli, Ajeb Khan

WW vs CS Dream11 prediction and top picks

Western Warriors: Shafiq Sharif, Ahmad Zubaidi

Central Smashers: Ahmad Faiz, Ainna Hashim Mohd Nazril Abd Rahman

WW vs CS match prediction

Western Warriors start off as the favourites in the game.

Note: The WW vs CS match prediction is based on our own analysis. The WW vs CS playing 11 and WW vs CS top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

Image courtesy: Malaysia Cricket Association Website

