WW Vs CS Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Malaysian T20 League Game Preview

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Western Warriors will square off against Central Smashers in the Malaysian T20 League. The match will be played on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Here's the WW vs CS Dream11 prediction, schedule, preview, WW vs CS Dream11 team news and other details of the match.
Also Read | Yashasvi Jaiswal gets advice from ex-Kolkata player on succeeding in Dream11 IPL cricket
Venue: Kinrara Oval
Date: Saturday, October 10, 2020
Time: 9 AM IST
35 off 15 in the last game, more quick runs today to go with yet another great catch 🔥— Jay Dansinghani 🏏 (@JayCricketDude) October 8, 2020
How long before Ammar Zuhdi plays for Malaysia? 🤔
pic.twitter.com/JWv019sXOq
Central Smashers lead the Malaysian T20 Super Series table. The team have won three of their five games in the competition, bagging six points in all. On the other hand, Western Warriors occupy the third spot in the competition with four points in as many games. They have won and lost two games each.
Also Read | MS Dhoni's name used by Iceland Cricket to mock Ricky Ponting for Mankading views
Western Warriors: Shafiq Sharif, Syed Rehmanatullah, Sharvin Muniandy, Ahmad Zubaidi, Saifullah Malik, Faiz Nasir, Dhivendran Mogan, Muhammad Amir Azim, Raj Kumar Rajendran, Abdul Rashid Ahad, Jamahidaya Intan, Kevin Perera, Suharril Fetri, Yusrina Yaakop, Arief Yusof, Ahmad Akmal Alif Bin Zainal, Sachinu Hettige, Haiqal Khair, Rizwan Haider, Ahmad Zubaidi, Haiqal Khair, Abdul Rashid-Ahad
Central Smashers: Muhammad Amirul Syahmi Rahmat Shah, Wan Julia, Fitri Sham, Lokman Nur Hakim, Janidu Himsara, Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan, Rohit Vyas, Unni Pravan Namit, Yash Jignesh Jhaveri, Muhammad Hasif Norhaizan Ajeb Khan, Alam Muhammad Saif, Ahmad Faiz, Muhammad Wafiq, Anwar Arudin, Ainna Hashim Mohd Nazril Abd Rahman, Muhammad Shahid Adzli. Ajeb Khan
Also Read | Red Bull invests in Sri Lanka cricket despite COVID-19 pandemic and no imminent matches
Wicketkeeper: Shafiq Sharif
Batsmen: Ahmad Faiz, Muhammad Hasif Norhaizan Ajeb Khan,
All-rounders: Dhivendran Mogan, Ainna Hashim Mohd Nazril Abd Rahman
Bowlers: Haiqal Khair, Abdul Rashid-Ahad, Muhammad Shahid Adzli, Ajeb Khan
Western Warriors: Shafiq Sharif, Ahmad Zubaidi
Central Smashers: Ahmad Faiz, Ainna Hashim Mohd Nazril Abd Rahman
Also Read | BCCI's request for Virat Kohli should not be accepted by Cricket Australia: Allan Border
Western Warriors start off as the favourites in the game.
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
IPL 2020 Live Updates: Delhi bowlers keep Rajasthan batsmen at bay
3 hours ago
IPL 2020: Rishabh Pant gets out cheaply again, irked netizens slam 'overrated player'
17 mins ago
'Ajinkya Rahane to Chennai'? Netizens furious with Delhi after Shikhar Dhawan fails again
1 hour ago
IPL 2020: Pooran optimistic of qualifying for play-offs; says 'everything is possible'
1 hour ago
SIN Vs SOP Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, National T20 Cup preview
1 hour ago
SAU vs WAU Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, Sheffield Shield game preview
2 hours ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points