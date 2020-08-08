WW Vs NS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Malaysian T10 Bash 2020 Live Game Info

Western Warriors will take on Northern Strikers in Match 4 of the Malaysian T10 Bash, 2020 on Saturday, August 8. The WW vs NS Dream11 match will be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The WW vs NS Dream11 match will commence at 11:10 AM (IST). Here is a look at our WW vs NS Dream11 prediction, WW vs NS Dream11 team and WW vs NS Dream11 top picks.

WW vs NS Dream11 prediction: Malaysian T10 Bash 2020 preview

Western Warriors had a great outing with the bat as they scored a huge total of 115 in their 10 overs. However, an uninspired bowling performance from the Warriors meant that the target was chased down in 9.2 overs. On the other hand, Northern Strikers, contrary to the Warriors were let down by their batters as they failed to hunt down a target of 108 and fell short by 8 runs. Both the teams are coming on the back of a loss. They would like to put an improved performance to secure a win in this fixture.

WW vs NS Dream11 prediction: WW vs NS squads

WW vs NS Dream11 prediction: WW squad

Fitri Sham (Captain), Danyal Hafeez, Sharvin Muniandy, Rohit Vyas, Shafiq Sharif, Faiz Nasir, Raj Kumar Rajendran, Dhivendran Mogan, Abdul Rauf, Arief Yusof, Hakim Harisan, Attiq Ur Rehman, Aaryan Amin Premj, Jerin Raj Pankiras, Aslam Khan Malik, Sharveen Surendran.

WW vs NS Dream11 prediction: NS squad

Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak (Captain), Ahmad Zubaidi, Mohamed Iman, Ariff Jamaluddin, Nazril Rahman, Ainool Hafiz Yatim, Zahid Fazal, Shukri Rahim, Anwar Rahman, Arif Ullah, Syaqir Suhaimei, Charan Kumar, Mohsin Zaman, Rashid Ahad, Chandan Kumar, Harinderjit Singh.

WW vs NS Dream11 prediction: WW vs NS Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Mohamed Iman (Captain)

Batsmen: Danyal Hafeez, Arief Yusof, Ariff Jamaluddin, Nazril Rehman

All-rounders: Sharvin Muniandy, Syed Aziz (Vice-captain), Raj Kumar Rajendran

Bowlers: Fitri Sham, Anwar Rahman, Zahid Fazal

WW vs NS Dream11 prediction

WW start off as favourites to win the WW vs NS live match.

Please note that the above WW vs NS Dream11 prediction, WW vs NS Dream11 team and WW vs NS Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The WW vs NS Dream11 team, WW vs NS Dream11 top picks and WW vs NS Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

IMAGE COURTESY: WALLPAPERCAVE.COM