WW Vs NS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Malaysia T20 League Live

Western Warriors (WW) are set to face Northern Strikers (NS) in the third league stage match of the Malaysian T10 Bash tournament. The match between the two teams will be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, September 23 at 9 am IST. Here is a look at our WW vs NS Dream11 prediction, WW vs NS Dream11 team and top picks. Cricket lovers can enjoy the live streaming of the match after making their WW vs NS Dream11 team and WW vs NS Dream11 prediction by logging onto FanCode in India and Willow TV in other specified countries as per Malaysia Cricket's YouTube page.
Both teams made differing starts to their campaign. NS won their opening match, beating Central Smashers, while WW lost to Southern Hitters by 19 runs in their campaign opener. While WW will look to bounce back and get their campaign back on track with a win, NS will look to keep their winning momentum going on and win their second match on the trot.
Shafiq Sharif (captain), Ahmad Zubaidi, Saifullah Malik, Suharril Fetri Shuib, Faiz Nasir, Dhivendran Mogan, Sharvin Muniandy, Kevin Perera, Ahmad Akmal Alif Zainal, Amir Azim Shukor, Rashid Ahad, Arief Yusof, Sachinu Hettige, Haiqal Khair, Rajkumar Rajendran, Rizwan Haider, Yusrina Yaakop, Intan Jamahidayu Jaafar
Virandeep Singh (capt), Bhushan Save, Ainool Haqqiem (wk), Shankar Sathish, Amir Khan, Anas Malik, Hakim Harisan, Aminuddin Ramly, Pavandeep Singh, Syazrul Ezat, Aimal Khan, Sharveen Surendran, Muhd Luqman Nur Hakimi, Neville Cristie, Asyraf Azmi, Zulamry Mohdin, Winifred Duraisingam, Aisya Eleesa
As per our WW vs NS match prediction, WW are favourites to win the match
