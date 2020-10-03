WW Vs SH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Malaysia T20 League Live

Western Warriors gear up to take on Southern Hitters in a league match of the Malaysia T20 League this weekend. The match will be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, October 4 at 9 am IST. Here is a look at our WW vs SH match prediction, WW vs SH Dream11 team and the probable WW vs SH playing 11.

WW vs SH live: WW vs SH Dream11 prediction and preview

This is the second time these teams are facing each other in the tournament. In the earlier match, it was SH who emerged victorious by 19 runs and they would be looking to do the double by winning this fixture. WW won their last match against Central Smashers as they were able to defend the total of 188 runs. Western Warriors managed to win the match by 4 runs via (D/L method). They will look forward to continuing their winning form in this match. On the other hand, the Southern Hitters lost their last match against Northern Strikers by 25 runs as they failed to chase down the score of 182 in 20 overs.

WW vs SH Dream11 prediction: Squads for the WW vs SH Dream11 team

WW vs SH Dream11 prediction: WW vs SH playing 11: WW squad

Ahmad Zubaidi, Saifullah Malik, Sharvin Muniandy, Shafiq Sharif (c), Suharril Fetri, Dhivendran Mogan, Raj Kumar Rajendran, Muhammad Amir Azam, Abdul Rashid Ahad, Jamahidaya Intan, Faiz Nasir, Kevin Perera, Rizwan Haider, Haiqal Khair, Arief Yusof, Ahmad Akmal

WW vs SH Dream11 prediction: WW vs SH playing 11: SH squad

Syed -Aziz (c), Harinderjit Singh-Sekhon (wk), Arjoon Thillainathan, Mohammad Siyadat Ramil, Ainool Hafiz, Mohammed Imam Jawfer, Anwar Rahman, Mas Elysa, Vijay Unni, Aaryan Amin Prem, Md Sulaiman, Wan Amirul, Asby Tan Haris, Danyal Hafeez, Muhammad Hazriq Azmir, Nik Nur Atiela, Zahid Fazal

WW vs SH Dream11 prediction: Top picks from WW vs SH Dream11 team

Sharvin Muniandy

Syed-Aziz

Dhivendran Mogan

Ainool Hafiz

WW vs SH Dream11 prediction: WW vs SH Dream11 team



WW vs SH live: WW vs SH match prediction

As per our WW vs SH match prediction, WW will be favourites to win the contest.

Note: The WW vs SH Dream11 prediction, WW vs SH top picks and WW vs SH Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The WW vs SH match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

