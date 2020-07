WZC Vs ALM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Gothenburg Live Game Info

Watan Zalmi will take on Almhult CC in the second match of the day in the ECS T10 Gothenburg tournament. The match will be played on Monday, July 13 at the Kviberg in Gothenburg at 3:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our WZC vs ALM Dream11 prediction, WZC vs ALM Dream11 team and WZC vs ALM Dream11 top picks.

WZC vs ALM Dream11 prediction: WZC vs ALM Dream11 team

WZC vs ALM Dream11 prediction: WZC vs ALM Dream11 team: WZC

Muhibullah Kharoti, Waissullah Safi, Imran Khan, Rimon Chandra-Saha, Sadek Robel, Mohammad Askari, Taimur Khan, Hamad Ahmed, Abdul Haq-Khan, Niaz Mohammad, MD Nabil, Waleed Ilyas, Fahd Omair Zafar, Sabaun Shirzad, Eywazollah Raisi, Qandeel Abbas, Abid Khan and Muhammad Taj

WZC vs ALM Dream11 prediction: WZC vs ALM Dream11 team: ALM

Dinesh Adhikari, Vimal Palwankar, Rahul Ganju, Sidharth Rana, Sardar Sahak, Junaid Khan, Sabawoon Sherzad, Vikas Mittal, Arfat Tahir, Ranjan Samal, Ayaz Husain, Shakil Arshad, Raza Muradi, Imran Sabawoon, Sami Gujjar, Shiva Thever, Inderpal Singh, Dawood Aziz, Zaheer Qarebullah, Ankith Shah, Asif Meer, Abdul Sayed, Cameron Crowley, Sher Rahman, Afzal Ibrahimkhail and Hamayun Babakhan

WZC vs ALM Dream11 top picks

Here's our WZC vs ALM Dream11 top picks for the WZC vs ALM Dream11 team -

M Nabil, R Muradi, A Haq-Khan

WZC vs ALM Dream11 prediction: WZC vs ALM playing XI

WZC vs ALM Dream11 prediction: WZC vs ALM playing XI: WZC

M Kharoti, I Khan, R Chandra-Saha, S Robel, A Haq-Khan, M Nabil, W Ilyas, S Shirzad, E Raisi, Q Abbas and M Taj

WZC vs ALM Dream11 prediction: WZC vs ALM playing XI: ALM

D Adhikari, S Rana, S Sahak, V Mittal, R Samal, S Arshad, R Muradi, I Sabawoon, A Shah, A Meer and A Ibrahimkhail



WZC vs ALM Dream11 team

WZC vs ALM Dream11 prediction

As per our WZC vs ALM Dream11 prediction, ALM will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The WZC vs ALM Dream11 prediction, WZC vs ALM Dream11 top picks and WZC vs ALM Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The WZC vs ALM Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: EUROPEAN CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)