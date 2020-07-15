WZC Vs KSS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Gothenburg Live

Watan Zalmi will take on Kristianstad CC in the second match of the day in the ECS T10 Gothenburg tournament. The match will be played on Wednesday, July 15 at the Kviberg in Gothenburg at 2:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our WZC vs KSS Dream11 prediction, WZC vs KSS Dream11 team and WZC vs KSS Dream11 top picks.

WZC vs KSS Dream11 preview

Watan Zalmi are arguably the strongest team in the competition and have five points from four matches. A win against KSS will give them an opportunity to get closer to a semi-final spot. Meanwhile, KSS will be looking to register an upset and add points on the board this week.

WZC vs KSS Dream11 prediction: WZC vs KSS Dream11 team

WZC vs KSS Dream11 prediction: WZC vs KSS Dream11 team: WZC squad

Muhibullah Kharoti, Waissullah Safi, Imran Khan, Rimon Chandra-Saha, Sadek Robel, Mohammad Askari, Taimur Khan, Hamad Ahmed, Abdul Haq-Khan, Niaz Mohammad, MD Nabil, Waleed Ilyas, Fahd Omair Zafar, Sabaun Shirzad, Eywazollah Raisi, Qandeel Abbas, Abid Khan and Muhammad Taj

WZC vs KSS Dream11 prediction: WZC vs KSS Dream11 team: KSS squad

Niamatullah Musleh, Bashirullah Khan, Waheedullah Musleh, Nishad Ahmad, Akmal Popal, Abdullah Shinwari, Niyazwali Zargul, Ihsanullah Wafa, Ibrahim Zahiri, Khushhal Khawri, Khaled Jan Mohammed, Faridullah Khawri, Hafizullah Shinwari, Azim Shinwari and Sajid Kha

WZC vs KSS Dream11 top picks

A Haq-Khan

W Musleh

S Shirzad

WZC vs KSS Dream11 prediction: WZC vs KSS playing XI

WZC vs KSS Dream11 prediction: WZC probable playing XI

Sadek Robel, S Abdul Haq, A Khan, H Ahmed, M Askari, M Kharoti, W Safi, E Raisi, N Mohammad, T Khan and S Shirzad

WZC vs KSS Dream11 prediction: KSS probable playing XI

N Musleh, W Musleh, N Ahmad, A Shinwari, I Wafa, I Zahiri, K Khawri, K Jan Mohammed, F Khawri, A Shinwari and S Khan

WZC vs KSS Dream11 team

WZC vs KSS Dream11 prediction

As per our WZC vs KSS Dream11 prediction, WZC will be favourites to win this match.

Note: The WZC vs KSS Dream11 prediction, WZC vs KSS Dream11 top picks and WZC vs KSS Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The WZC vs KSS Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: EUROPEAN CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)